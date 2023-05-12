DUP MP brands US President Joe Biden’s ‘Brit’ comments ‘frightening’

US President Joe Biden has long been proud of his Irish roots (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

A DUP MP has said it is “unbelievable and frightening” that Joe Biden is the president of the United States of America.

Sammy Wilson was responding to Mr Biden’s claim that he came to Ireland last month “to make sure the Brits didn’t screw around” with the Good Friday Agreement.

“It’s unbelievable and frightening as well to think this is the man who is the leader of the free world," Mr Wilson said.

“If you believe that there should be a special relationship between the US and UK then at least show us some respect.”

Mr Biden sparked a transatlantic row after making the comments at a Democratic National Committee Reception in New York on Wednesday.

UK transport minister Huw Merriman was asked if he agreed with the remarks on Times Radio.

“No not at all,” he said.

“My roots are in Ireland so I certainly would not accept that at all.

“The Windsor Agreement really allows us to preserve the Good Friday Agreement and all that is best.

“He can use his own language but in my view I’m very proud of it (the Windsor Agreement). We have preserved the Good Friday Agreement. We have celebrated the anniversary of it. Northern Ireland has turned a corner.”

Mary-Lou McDonald reacts to Biden comments

A transcript published by the Whitehouse documents the Commander in Chief’s reflection upon his trip to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal before he travelled to his ancestral home across the border.

“The basic fundamental values that I find is that most ethnic communities are similar,” Mr Biden said.

“And one of the things – I got to go back – not what I had planned on talking about, but I got to go back to Ireland for the – for the – the Irish Accords, to make sure they weren’t – the Brits didn’t screw around and Northern Ireland didn’t walk away from their commitments.”

His comments caused widespread anger in the UK with former Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara among the critics.

“This is deeply regrettable that President Biden has to use such language to further his re-election chances in the US,” he told the Evening Standard.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who signing the Windsor Agreement with the EU, met with Mr Biden who was in NI for less than 24 hours.

His official spokesman has responded to Mr Biden’s remarks.

“The Windsor Framework was a culmination of substantive work between the UK and the EU and at its heart the UK priority was always protecting the Good Friday Agreement," he said.

“We have been consistent on that point throughout and we are pleased that between the UK and the EU we have been able to reach an agreement which works for the people of Northern Ireland and for the whole UK.”

Irish premier Leo Varadkar was previously forced to reject claims that Mr Biden was anti-British after the president confused the New Zealand rugby team with the Black and Tans – a contentious War of Independence-era police force.

Dame Arlene Foster previously questioned whether Mr Biden snubbed the United Kingdom by not flying the Union flag on his official car while in Belfast – but later opted for the Irish tricolour in Dublin.

His official vehicle donned the US Stars and Stripes along with the presidential standard on the bonnet while in NI.

Joe Biden's car displaying a tricolour (Brian Lawless/PA) — © PA

But as soon as he crossed the border the latter symbol on ‘The Beast’ – his high-security car – was switched to green, white and orange.

“I hope it’s not the case that he does not recognise Northern Ireland’s case within the United Kingdom which is, of course, part of the Good Friday Agreement,” Mrs Foster said.

“I think his administration should be asked – it would be very interesting to hear what the administration has to say.”

The former First Minister claimed Mr Biden has a history of “offending” unionists in Northern Ireland.

The White House has since clarified that Mr Biden meant to say the All Blacks instead of "the Black and Tans" during the speech.

But Dame Arlene doubled downed on her view that Mr Biden “hates the UK” and said the blunder “goes to his mindset in relation” to Irish history.