DUP MP Campbell says he hopes Barry’s will continue as amusement park after sale

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell says he would prefer if Barry’s Amusements in Portrush remains a centre of entertainment after its sale.

There has been a great deal of debate about what will happen to Ireland’s longest running amusement park since the news broke earlier this month that the site, on sale for £2.75m, would be “marketed as a development opportunity but equally would not disregard the potential purchase as a going concern”.

Estate agents Savills also added that a feasibility study undertaken by the company revealed the landmark amusements, opened in 1926 by Italian trapeze artist Francesco Trufelli and circus performer Evelyn Chipperfield, could be developed for several uses — “a 120-bed hotel, 23 residential dwellings or a combination of both, in addition to leisure and recreational facilities”.

Despite first being put on the market in 2019 and attracting interest from the likes of Coleraine actor James Nesbitt, who once worked there, the site remains unsold.

There have been calls for politicians to step in and save the amusements, that have been a focal part of the seaside town for almost a century.

The East Londonderry MP said: “There has been considerable interest in Barry’s Amusement facility in Portrush since the present owners have announced their intention to sell.

“Last week Economy Minister Diane Dodds quite correctly indicated that the issue was one that was a commercial decision between the current owners and any potential buyers.

“This is most definitely the case, but given its iconic status not just to the north coast but to wider Northern Ireland and much further beyond, there is very strong community interest in the retention of this unique landmark facility as a significant entertainment centre, that has helped to bring tens of thousands of tourists to the Causeway Coast for generations.

“The ultimate decision quite rightly is for the present owners to make. The wider community can assist in expressing their opinions to all involved their very strong preference for the retention and enhancement of the going concern that is Barry’s.

“While ongoing discussions continue between those involved I trust that a range of political and business interests can join together in demonstrating our view that enhancement of the existing facility is by far the preferred outcome.”

The local DUP council group said they recognise the importance of the site, which will remain closed until a sale — held up by the Covid pandemic — is agreed.

They said: “Though the DUP Causeway group recognises that this is private matter for owners of the Barry’s site to deal with, it is however further recognised by the DUP the important strategic tourist offering and high public interest in the site along with the historic legacy of Barry’s.

“The DUP group would agree that it would be more favourable and should be encouraged that this site is sold as an ongoing concern.”

Mr Campbell isn’t the first senior DUP politician to back Barry’s.

First Minister Arlene Foster has already backed a petition to save the famous ghost train, big dipper and bumper cars.

More than 8,600 others have also signed the petition at change.org