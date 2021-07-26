DUP MP Carla Lockhart’s Facebook profile targeted by hackers posting images of ISIS flag

Carla Lockhart discovered her account had been targeted on Monday

A DUP MP who has called for social media companies to do more to tackle trolling has had her Facebook page hacked.

Carla Lockhart, who represents Upper Bann, discovered her profile image and cover picture had been changed to an ISIS flag on Monday morning.

Read more DUP’s Lockhart slams social media companies for response to racist abuse towards England players

The MP, who recently hit out at the racist abuse England football players had endured due to social media, said she has since contacted Facebook for help in rectifying the problem.

“Facebook can be very hard to contact directly but I was lucky I have a couple of numbers to contact,” she told the Portadown Times.

“Trying to get through to them can be a nightmare but they are working on it.”

She admitted that it had been difficult not having access to her Facebook page, saying it was akin to having her “right arm” being taken off.

Carla explained that even though her account on the social media platform was blocked swiftly, her constituents could still contact her by telephone or at her office.