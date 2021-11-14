DUP MP Gavin Robinson has emergency spinal surgery

Fellow politicians and public wish him well in recovery

The wife of DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said he had successful spinal surgery after an “emergency situation” at the weekend.

On Twitter, Lindsay Robinson, said her husband has weeks of recovery ahead and thanked people for their support.

The tweet said: “Following an emergency situation this weekend @GRobinsonDUP had successful spinal surgery today. He's in good spirits! Weeks of recovery now ahead - Reuben has Monopoly plans for it!

“Thanks to all who have held and supported us these difficult months, weeks, days and hours.”

Party leaders including Colum Eastwood and Naomi Long told him he’s “in good hands” and wished him the best in his recovery, along with former DUP leader Arlene Foster.

The Alliance leader added: “PS. I have a feeling Reuben will take advantage to buy up all the good properties on the board! Watch out! It'll get competitive.”

NI Commissioner for Young People, Koulla Yiasouma, said: “Oh my goodness Lindsay. Please wish Gavin the best from me and a speedy recovery. Tell Reuben the light blue, pink and yellow sets are the best for winning at Monopoly. Stay strong Robinsons.”

Shadow Secretary of State for NI Lousie Haigh also said she was glad to hear the operation went well.

Gavin Robinson is a lifelong East Belfast resident. He attended Grosvenor Grammar School in East Belfast. While he was further educated at Queen's University Belfast, he read Law and attained a Masters in Irish Politics before commencing practice as a barrister.

He was a member of Belfast City Council from 2010 until 2015, first for the Pottinger District Electoral Area and then for the newly created Titanic DEA.

He served as the Lord Mayor of Belfast from June 2012 until June 2013 when his leadership was recognised during a difficult period for the city.

Mr Robinson was elected as the Member of Parliament for East Belfast in May 2015 and has since been re-elected in 2017 and 2019.

He is currently the DUP spokesperson for Defence and Home Affairs and also sits on the Defence Committee.