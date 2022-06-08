DUP MP Gavin Robinson: Irish Government and EU ‘deaf to unionism’

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson has said there must be a recognition that progress can only be made in Northern Ireland when unionism and nationalism move forward together.

He was speaking following comments from the Taoiseach Micheal Martin who said Britain's plans to act unilaterally over the Northern Ireland Protocol would be "deeply damaging" and mark a "historic low point" in politics.

Mr Martin appealed to Boris Johnson to pull back from acting unilaterally over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes as the UK government is expected this week to bring a new bill which will override parts of the agreement with the EU. The DUP has so far refused to enter government in Northern Ireland due to disagreements over the protocol.

On Wednesday, Mr Robinson said figures within the EU, including the Taoiseach are quick to comment on perceived failures by the United Kingdom, but they remain “entirely deaf to unionism” and to the fact that progress in Northern Ireland requires both unionists and nationalists moving forward together.

“Figures such as Tony Blair have identified that political will and consensus politics are the way to secure progress yet unfortunately this is simply dismissed,” the DUP MP said.

"We understand that Micheal Martin feels a duty to defend the EU position, but it is leadership that is required rather than simply doubling down on a position which has demonstrably failed.

“A year ago the EU were rejecting calls for a renegotiation out of hand, but finally that position was dropped.

"What is required is to translate an acceptance that the Protocol is flawed into action that can restore Northern Ireland's place within the UK and see a return to consensus politics. That should be a prize valued by everyone."

Speaking during a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Mr Martin said Europe will respond in a "calm and firm" way when the government publishes legislation over the protocol.

Mr Martin said he would "not get involved" in what was happening in the Conservative Party after Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

It comes amid a stand-off between the UK and the EU over the agreement, which was designed to avoid a border on the island of Ireland and which instead created fresh checks on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.