DUP MP Jim Shannon self-isolating after dining with Margaret Ferrier

DUP MP Jim Shannon is self-isolating after he was seated at the same dining table as Margaret Ferrier, his party said.

The room seating arrangements on Monday evening included proper social-distancing measures, the statement added.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has called on Ms Ferrier to quit as an MP after she made a “monumental” error of judgment by taking a train from London to Scotland when she knew she had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish First Minister said she had spoken to the public representative – who has had the whip withdrawn by her party – and made it “crystal clear” she should resign her seat.

On Wednesday evening, the Commons Speaker’s Office alerted Mr Shannon, who represents Strangford in Co Down, that he had been identified as a close contact of an individual diagnosed with Covid-19.

The party statement added: “Upon receiving this news, Mr Shannon immediately self-isolated and on Thursday afternoon he received a negative Covid-19 test result.

“Mr Shannon sought and at all times has followed the advice of Public Health England and the House of Commons’ Covid-19 team in dealing with every element of this incident.

“As a precaution, Mr Shannon is self-isolating at home.”

Mr Shannon has been an MP since 2010 and is shadow DUP spokesman on human rights and health.