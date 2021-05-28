DUP MP Jim Shannon signed no-confidence letter in Arlene Foster for ‘personal’ reasons

MP said walkout during speech not a rejection of Edwin Poots

A DUP MP has said he signed a no-confidence letter in the leadership of Arlene Foster for “personal” reasons, as he rejected claims politicians who left during Edwin Poots’ speech do not support him.

Jim Shannon, the DUP MP for Strangford, said his name was on the letter of no-confidence that saw Arlene Foster resign from her position as party leader and First Minister last month.

Mr Shannon did not explain the full reasons why he had signed the letter in an interview with BBC’s Evening Extra, simply saying it was for “personal” reasons.

“I would have my own reasons I am not prepared to disclose them. Everything I would do would probably be a personal reason. It’s a personal reason for doing that,” he told the programme.

“The majority of MLAs were unhappy. Those issues had to be addressed. A democratic process has been made. The decision has taken place.”

Mrs Foster has previously said she is yet to see the letter that was signed by the majority of DUP representatives.

Mr Shannon also rejected claims that those representatives who were pictured leaving the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday evening did not support the new leader Edwin Poots.

Mr Poots and his deputy Paula Bradley were formally ratified during a three-hour party meeting.

A number of senior figures within the party including - Mrs Foster, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the economy minister Diane Dodds and the east Belfast MP Gavin Robinson - left the hotel while Mr Poots was making a speech to the party following his formal confirmation as leader.

Denying those who walked out did not support Edwin Poots, Mr Shannon claimed they merely “wished to go home”.

“They have told me clearly, there was no walkout last night. The meeting ended at about quarter-past ten. They had been sitting on their backsides for two and a half hours and they were going home, so people got up to leave and go home. That was the fact of the matter,” he told the BBC.

“At the end of the day there is a difference of opinion. People choose different sides when it came to the election of the leader. They are all behind the new leader. Don’t make a mountain out of a molehill.

“I think you have got to remember those who perhaps expressed a wish for Jeffrey at the election that took place...not everybody walked out.

“There is a small group of people, who had a long way to go [home]. I had spoken to these people before the meeting last night. They were fully supportive of Edwin Poots.”

On Friday Mr Poots was asked about those who left during his speech.

“It's for Nigel and Jeffrey and others to answer for themselves, I have conducted myself correctly and appropriately and with honour throughout all of this process and I will continue to do that in my role as leader of this party,” he said.