DUP MP Sammy Wilson challenged to produce evidence after claiming masks are harmful to children

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said that face masks should be done away with in schools because they are harmful to children and impairing their education.

His comments come amid conversations about whether children should continue to wear masks in educational settings.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster (GMU) programme, the East Antrim MP said there is “overwhelming evidence” as to why masks should be removed.

It “doesn’t make sense” that children are regarded as more infectious than wider society, he added.

“There are now a large number of studies, in fact there are about 167 studies now which show that first of all, face masks are really not all that effective in stopping the spread of the disease.

“But even more worryingly, from Spain, Germany, we haven’t done any studies here in Northern Ireland but from other countries, America, other countries in the world, that actually wearing face masks does do damage to children.

“It does damage to children in terms of the irritation which it causes, giving them headaches, lack of concentration, reluctance to go to school, impairing learning and of course we all know that if you restrict the intake of oxygen then it’s going to have those kinds of side effects,” he told GMU.

He was told that public health agencies and studies have found masks to be effective in reducing transmission and made people safer.

Mr Wilson has been vocal in his opposition to masks throughout the pandemic, previously posting a photo with an ice cream saying you can't enjoy a poke “when you're muzzled!”

Justin McCamphill of teaching union NASUWT put it to the DUP MP that his comments were more of a polemic against masks than about protecting teachers and pupils.

He also said Mr Wilson should produce evidence about the harm caused by masks and told the DUP MP that the theory oxygen levels are reduced has been “debunked worldwide”.

Mr McCamphill believes it is important to have a range of mitigations including masks especially when there were over 4,000 Covid cases in schools in the last week.

The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has said she wants to remove the requirement for post-primary pupils to wear masks in schools.

On Thursday the Department of Education said it “strongly recommended” that face coverings are worn in schools by post-primary pupils after updating guidance ahead of the end of the half-term break.

Schools were informed that the vast majority of mitigations currently in place in educational settings remained unaffected, despite the announcement by Health Minister Robin Swann that restrictions are to be removed in wider society.

However, it also indicated that the Health Minister was keen for Northern Ireland to move in sync with the rest of the UK which by February 28 will have eased their requirements for post-primary pupils to wear face coverings in schools.

The wearing of masks in schools has always been guidance, not law.

On GMU professor of public health and social policy adviser for the Scottish government Linda Bauld said that while infection rates are high here it is right to be cautious.

“I think it is reasonable in some settings that have separate guidance to be cautious.

“But once that starts to decline what you will see is two things: young people themselves will have less of a rationale to comply if it’s not the case in wider society and secondly, I think it will be more educationally disruptive if you’ve got young people not wanting to do it or teachers asking when it’s not a requirement elsewhere.”