DUP MP Sammy Wilson poses with sausages as he tells EU ‘farcical’ NI Protocol 'needs to go now'

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said the “farcical” Northern Ireland Protocol “needs to go and go now” while posing with a handful of sausages.

Posting on Twitter, the East Antrim MP stood with a bag of sausages in his hand and beside a DUP sign reading “Ulster is British”.

Mr Wilson wrote: “Chilled British sausages are a threat to the peace process according to the EU, Alliance, Sinn Fein and the President of the United States.

“The farcical Protocol needs to go and go now,” he added.

In response, Slugger O'Toole writer David McCann tweeted Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Justice Minister Naomi Long with the message: “Alliance and the Shinners oppose sausage sandwiches? Say it ain't so @naomi_long @moneillsf.”

Ms O’Neill quipped: “It’s ok David, Sinn Fein are pro sausage sandwiches so don’t panic” while the Alliance leader added: “Only if you use red sauce, David. Stick with brown, and we're all good...”

It comes after talks between Brexit minister Lord Frost and the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday failed to make a breakthrough on the protocol.

The EU has threatened to launch a trade war against Britain if it fails to implement checks on goods entering Northern Ireland under the terms of the Brexit "divorce" settlement which Boris Johnson signed.

Lord Frost refused to rule out the prospect that the UK could unilaterally delay imposing checks on British-made sausages and other chilled meats due to come into force at the end of the month.

Earlier Mr Wilson described US President Joe Biden’s support for the protocol and his concerns the row would have on peace as “ill-informed”.

“They ignore the central principle that the Northern Ireland Protocol breaches the Belfast Agreement in so many ways, not least the removal of any concern for the concerns of the unionist population,” he said.

"Secondly he ignores the economic damage which the protocol is doing.

"I don’t think we would expect anything different from Mr Biden’s comments.”

Mr Biden is due to raise the issue with Boris Johnson when the pair meet later on Thursday.

In the US president's first overseas visit, aides said he will stress the need to "stand behind" the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The issue has threatened to overshadow the prime minister's first meeting with the president and his hosting of the G7 summit, which begins on Friday in Cornwall.

SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said claims about the disruption caused by the protocol have been exaggerated.

“I think there is a gross distortion of the impact it is having,” she said.

“It is causing frustrations for people, particularly smaller businesses and has annoyed people but that is being elevated to some sort of ‘Mad Max’ scenario where people are implying there are empty shelves and mass disorder. That really isn’t the case.”