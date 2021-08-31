DUP MP Shannon offers condolences to family after death of boy (8) in crash

The collision at the Rowreagh Road happened around 8pm on Monday. Pic Pacemaker

DUP MP Jim Shannon has offered his condolences to the family of eight-year-old boy Harry Steele following his death in a car crash on Monday.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on the Rowreagh Road, Kircubbin.

Police said the boy was hit by a car before being rushed to hospital.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched four rapid response crews and two emergency crews to the incident and, after assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the child was taken to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

Jim Shannon MP for Strangford expressed his condolences to the Steele Family.

"When I heard the news of the accident and the details as they have emerged, I felt sick to my stomach at the thought of this tragic loss of a wee eight-year-old boy.

"I cannot imagine the pain that the whole family and all who loved that wee boy will be feeling and the only thing I can say is that I will be asking God to be very near in these incredibly dark days and the painful days that lie ahead.

"Words cannot help and yet I say I am so sorry for your loss. This whole community not simply in Kircubbin and the Ards Peninsula but the entire area will stand with you in your unimaginable grief.”

A Police spokesman added: “It was reported that a young male child was struck by a car in the area. The child was taken to hospital, but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“The Rowreagh Road, which was closed following the incident has since reopened.

“Enquiries are continuing and Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 30/08/21.”