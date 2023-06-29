DUP MP writes to BBC NI asking for ‘payment transparency’ in wake of RTE scandal

A DUP MP has written to BBC Northern Ireland asking for “transparency” over staff members’ salaries following the RTE payment scandal.

In a statement, DUP East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said he has written to BBC NI director Adam Smyth to demand “absolute transparency of how licence payers’ money is used in the BBC” and how this “should be the goal for BBC management”.

“I campaigned for decades for salaries of BBC figures to be published in the same way as MPs’ salaries are published,” he said.

"Belatedly the BBC published salary bands and with such transparency it became clear that female employees within the BBC were not paid on a par with their male counterparts.”

It comes as Irish national broadcaster RTE remains engulfed in scandal after it emerged last week that former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy had received €345,000 in undeclared payments between 2017 and 2022.

The broadcaster’s director general Dee Forbes has since resigned, while protests have taken place at the station’s Dublin headquarters.

Several RTE executives have been appearing in front of Irish parliamentary committees this week in a bid to explain the scandal.

“Whilst there is still some distance to travel on transparency with BBC salaries, the area of greater concern is that of programme making – especially where BBC employees are the owners of production companies and then seek mega contracts to make programmes for the BBC,” added Mr Campbell.

“Whilst additional checks and balances were added after I campaigned on this matter in the past, there remains a cloud over contracts awarded in the last decade.

"It is inexplicable why contracts that ended 10 years ago are still locked away in secret. All BBC commissioning contracts should be published after they have ended.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell (PA)

While both are funded by a licence fee, RTE – unlike the BBC – is dual funded as it also receives financing via advertising.

The BBC releases details of its top presenters salaries annually, last year revealing BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Nolan is the fifth top earner within the corporation earning £415,000-£419,999.

Former BBC Radio 5 Live presenter and now Countdown host Colin Murray was also featured on the list while Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was at the top, earning £1.35m over the 2021-22 financial year.

“I have asked the current BBC NI Director if any BBC presenters, over the last 15 years have ever been recipients of arrangements similar to that engulfing RTE at the moment,” Mr Campbell said.

"Indeed I have also highlighted where there were joint BBC and RTE productions, these cases should have a special review.”

The BBC declined to comment on Mr Campbell’s statement.