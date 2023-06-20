DUP MPs abstain from Boris Johnson Partygate vote

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also skips vote

DUP MPs abstained from Monday’s House of Commons vote on the Boris Johnson Partygate report.

MPs backed the report that found the former Prime Minister deliberately misled MPs over lockdown parties at Downing Street – endorsing the Privileges Committee's findings by 354 votes to seven.

Many Conservative MPs did not vote, including the PM, Rishi Sunak.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also did not vote, nor did his immediate predecessors Brandon Lewis or Shailesh Vara.

The damning report, published last week, found that Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons after the Partygate scandal emerged by repeatedly telling MPs that Covid rules had been followed at all times in Downing Street.

On Monday, MPs voted on whether to endorse the vote’s findings, with just seven rejecting the report.

Former PM Theresa May and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt were among the senior Conservatives who supported the report's findings, as did NIO minister Steve Baker and ex-NI Secretary Julian Smith.

No vote was recorded for 225 MPs, because they either abstained or did not turn up to vote.

No vote was recorded from the eight DUP MPs – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Gregory Campbell, Carla Lockhart, Paul Girvan, Jim Shannon, Ian Paisley, Gavin Robinson or Sammy Wilson.

The SDLP’s Claire Hanna also did not vote.

The Northern Irish MPs who voted to approve the report were Alliance’s Stephen Farry and SDLP leader Colm Eastwood.

No MPs from Northern Ireland voted not to endorse the report.

Mr Johnson had urged his allies not to oppose the report, arguing that the sanctions have no practical effect, although critics said it was a move designed to avoid revealing the low level of remaining support for him among Tory MPs.

The vote followed several hours of debate, during which Tory and opposition MPs delivered a series of blistering speeches in which Mr Johnson was criticised as a "man child who won't see that he only has himself to blame" and defended as "a human too".

Mr Johnson had announced he was quitting as an MP ahead of the report's publication, branding the committee a "kangaroo court".