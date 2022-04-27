DUP MPs sanctioned by Russia in move PM says is ‘badge of honour’

Two Northern Ireland MPs are among those who have had sanctions imposed on them by Russia's foreign ministry in retaliation for UK measures over the Ukraine invasion.

The DUP's Paul Girvan and Jim Shannon have had "personal restrictions", including a travel ban, placed on them along with 285 other members of the House of Commons who they said have fuelled “unwarranted Russophobic hysteria”.

Speaking in the Commons chamber during prime minister’s questions, Boris Johnson said the sanctions, however, should be regarded as a “badge of honour” by MPs.

It's after Moscow earlier this month blacklisted senior members of the government from travelling to Russia, including Mr Johnson, foreign secretary Liz Truss, and defence secretary Ben Wallace, alongside former prime minister Theresa May.

The new list of 287 MPs, which was unveiled on Wednesday, also includes Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, minister for Brexit opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg and environment secretary George Eustice.

While the majority are Conservative MPs, 74 Labour MPs also appear on the list circulated by the foreign ministry, including former frontbenchers Margaret Beckett, Diane Abbott and Ian Lavery.

In a statement, DUP MP Jim Shannon said: “I wear this sanction by Russia as a badge of honour. I stand foursquare with the people of Ukraine and in full support of the efforts of the United Kingdom to offer both practical and political support.

“To date the UK has provided more than 5000 anti-tank missiles, 5 Air Defence systems with more than 100 missiles, 1360 anti-structure munitions, and 4.5 tonnes of explosive.

"On 9 March the Government announced that the UK would supply Starstreak high velocity anti-air missiles as well as more recently supplying 120 armoured vehicles, sourcing anti-ship missile systems, and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes.

“I am proud that many of the munitions supplied to Ukraine have been made in Northern Ireland.”