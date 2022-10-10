DUP put forward motion to block local councils ‘implementing any aspect of NI Protocol’

The DUP has put forward a motion to block local councils in Northern Ireland from “implementing any aspect of the Northern Protocol.”

The motion will attempt to instruct staff to refuse to carry out any checks or seizures of goods, such as food items, required by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes days after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told Orange Order chief Mervyn Gibson he “didn’t know” about a protocol scheme Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council signed off on.

Despite having a unionist majority, the council signed off on the scheme on behalf of all eleven councils to prepare for European Union oversight and to increase cooperation and coordination on the implementation of the protocol.

The scheme would seek preparation for EU oversight activities and meet the provisions of the withdrawal agreement and NI Protocol.

According to BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show the motion reads “This council adopts a motion that non-implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol instructs officers to carry out a review of all policies and agreements to which the council is a party, which relate to said Protocol and provides a report to council on the foot of this review to show how implementation is no longer taking place”

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte tweeted in reaction to the news saying “A council motion by the DUP (which would fail in Belfast City Council anyway) as reported on @StephenNolan to stop staff carrying out inspections isn’t worth Dixie - it would put councils in breach of their legal obligations & therefore even if passed wouldn’t be implemented.”

Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson told the programme “We will oppose any attempt to bring motions of this nature and will be willing to call in these motions”

“It’s clearly a stunt from the DUP, which is ill-considered and incoherent, not least because of the UK Government’s own command paper and Protocol Bill hinges on the fact there needs to be increased market surveillance”

Asked if his party would be supporting the DUP in the motion, the TUV’s Stephen Cooper told The Nolan Show “Well, very bluntly, yes”

“I added my signature to this on Friday afternoon after speaking with Alderman (Stephen) McIlveen, the DUP group leader, I agreed with the wording of it.”

“The onus is now on the UUP because we need three or four, providing the independent unionists come on board, we need another three or four Ulster Unionists to come out and nail their colours to the mast and say enough is enough.

"The Protocol has to go and the implementation has to stop, and say to Ms Truss we will not tolerate the Northern Ireland Protocol or being dictated to by Brussels with no say in the legislation that we are having to execute in the part of the UK.”

The UUP has been contacted for comment.