DUP rejects ‘nonsense’ claims NI Protocol will force a united Ireland

Top economist cast doubt on the future of Irish border

A DUP MP has laughed off claims by a top economist that the NI Protocol will force a united Ireland within 10 years as “fanciful nonsense”.

Sammy Wilson was reacting to a speech by Dr Adam S Posen, President of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, who cast doubt on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic in the future.

Speaking at an event hosted by the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce, he said: “There is no good option for what’s going to happen at the border.”

He said the UK would either have to accept Northern Ireland would become a much more attractive region due to its proximity to the EU, or do “a huge amount of economic pain” to maintain an economic border.

“Five to 10 years down the road, we’re looking at Irish unification because the economic forces at work just aren’t going to be reconcilable with the political situation.”

Mr Wilson rejected the argument and said politics, not economics, would decide Northern Ireland’s future.

“He might be an economist but he’s not much of a politician,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“If he knew anything about the mechanism for removing Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, he would know it doesn’t depend on economics, it depends on the will of the people in a referendum.”

He added: “There’s no indication we’re even anywhere near the legal threshold for such a referendum to be held, let alone giving people a chance to express their views on the issue.

“I think the second thing I would say to him if he knew anything about economics — and I doubt if he’s looked very closely at the economics with Northern Ireland and our inter-relationship with the rest of the United Kingdom — if he knew anything about that he would know that our economy is more tied to the UK economy than the Irish economy.”

As a former external member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, Dr Posen has said he has been engaged with UK and Irish public policy for nearly two decades.

Mr Wilson went on to argue that the economic benefits of being tied to the UK far outweighed any that would come from being attached to “a small and volatile nation such as Ireland” and that the Irish government had already admitted they could not afford such a change.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Northern Ireland is one of nine UK regions, including Scotland and Wales, that ran a fiscal deficit in 2019, after receiving an annual subsidy of £9.4bn.

Trinity College Dublin economist John Fitzgerald has previously told an Oireachtas committee that a united Ireland would be likely to trigger an economic shock which would result in a drop in living standards between 5-10%.

While not agreeing with Dr Posen’s analysis, Mr Wilson accepted that the Northern Ireland Protocol was “damaging” to the union.

“It’s the reason why we want to see it finished, it’s damaging politically more than economically. For him to suggest that the protocol will bring about a united Ireland in five to 10 years is just fanciful nonsense,” he said.

“It assumes of course that the protocol will stay in place. I don’t believe that it will. Already there are signs within the UK Government that it cannot stay in its present form.

“I suspect that the Irish government will swiftly come to the conclusion that the protocol is damaging to them as well — you already hear of Irish companies finding it difficult to get supplies from England.”