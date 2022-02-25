DUP: Reports Donaldson met with UUP leader are ‘tittle-tattle’, says Robinson

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has hit back at reports his party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was involved in discussions about joining the UUP, describing them as "nonsense" and "irrelevant tittle-tattle".

It's after Sir Jeffrey said he will make no apology for engaging with other unionists but insisted he never contemplated rejoining the UUP last year.

East Belfast MP Mr Robinson said he "wasn't aware" of the meeting, which took place at an Army barracks in Co Down.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that Sir Jeffrey did not immediately turn down the offer to join the party and that talks about the possibility of him returning to his old political home lasted more than 90 minutes.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster radio programme, Mr Robinson said: "I have no knowledge of [the meeting being secret], I have no knowledge that they had met, but I am not surprised at all that a unionist would sit with another unionist and talk about unionism."

He insisted that "last year was an uncomfortable time for our political party and for unionism more generally" and said "it's no secret the UUP made overtures to some within the DUP".

Derry City and Strabane District councillor Ryan McCready in June left the DUP last month over the treatment of former leader Arlene Foster.

But Mr Robinson said while approaches were made, "all of them bar one councillor said no. All of them bar one councillor, affirmed their commitment within the DUP."

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey, who left the UUP for the DUP in 2003, was defeated in a DUP leadership contest last year but ultimately became leader a short time later when Edwin Poots was ousted after less than a month at the helm.

He insisted he never had any intention of rejoining the party and portrayed the exchange with the UUP as more of a conversation on achieving greater cooperation among unionists in Northern Ireland.

“I am very clear, I had no intentions or plans to re-join the UUP,” he said on Thursday. “I was approached, it was made clear I would be made welcome in the UUP and I politely declined their invitation.

“But, to be clear, I will continue to engage with all unionists, I want to see greater cooperation within unionism, because I believe a stronger more united unionism is good for Northern Ireland and it gives nationalism a partner that they can work with.

“I believe that the political process is stronger when both sides are more cohesive and more coherent in putting forward their views and their arguments."