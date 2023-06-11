DUP ‘saddened’ by ‘up the RA’ chant directed at Orange Order parade in Co Fermanagh

The DUP has criticised what it branded “blatant sectarianism” after an Orange Order march in Enniskillen.

On Sunday morning, police received a report that a church parade had been subjected to verbal abuse by the driver of a passing vehicle in the Trory area.

PSNI Inspector Hughes said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this time, this is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime."

DUP Councillor Keith Elliot said he was “saddened to report a disturbing incident” which took place this morning during the annual Trory LOL 647 Church Service.

“This morning following the parade route to St Michaels Parish Church, Trory, the lodge and Trory Accordion Band, which had 10 children on parade, were subjected to blatant sectarianism and chants of ‘Up the Ra’ and ‘Up the Celts’ by a car which followed the parade up the lane to the church,” he added.

“Understandably this behaviour was frightening for the children and all involved. This was a blatant act of sectarianism.

“The PSNI are aware of the incident and are on the look out for the vehicle involved.

“These actions are in stark contrast to the prayers of the service where the Rev Mark Gallagher prayed for mutual respect for all.

“We will not let this deter us from celebrating our culture and our worship.”

His post was shared by DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, who added: “What about respect people’s identity and culture? Not surprising when a Sinn Fein MP will today attend an event glorifying IRA terrorism.

“Blatant acts of sectarianism like this are totally ridiculous in 2023.

“I pay tribute to Trory LOL 647 and those attending the Church Service this morning for the dignified way they conducted themselves in face of a shocking incident instigated by a handful of intolerant individuals.”

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane has today said that every section of society in Northern Ireland should be allowed to hold remembrance events.

Police appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident in Enniskillen to contact them on 101.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.