DUP says ‘only three or four’ of its NI Protocol tests met

Boris Johnson ‘also brands Rishi Sunak’s negotiating strategy with EU as irrational’

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has indicated the proposed deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol between the European Union and the UK Government only meets “three or four” of the party’s “tests”.

He is also reported to have said it is “bonkers” to shelve the NI Protocol Bill.

It comes amid reports that ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering coming out publicly against a deal.

In 2021, the DUP said they will only accept a deal to revamp the post-Brexit trade arrangements if it meets seven key tests set out by the party.

These include guaranteeing the sixth article of the Act of Union 1800, avoiding diversion of trade, and no border in the Irish Sea.

Sir Jeffrey briefed members of the Tory Eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG) on his talks last week in Belfast with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

According to The Times, Sir Jeffrey made clear his party would not be bullied into accepting a bad deal.

During the meeting, the DUP leader reportedly said “only three or four of the group’s seven tests have been met” and said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “needed to press the EU more on protecting the UK single market rather than purely the EU one”.

He also described the shelving of the Protocol Bill as “bonkers”. The Bill, set in motion when Mr Johnson was PM, was progressing through the House of Lords, but has been paused.

Downing Street has previously said the Bill is an "important piece of legislation”.

A deal between the EU and UK Government was expected to be announced this week.

However it is believed to have been delayed due to some of Mr Sunak’s MPs pushing back on some of its details, as well as opposition from the DUP, whose support is vital to any agreement.

Speaking on Sky News on Wednesday morning, Veterans' affairs minister Johnny Mercer said Rishi Sunak had "good discussions last week with the European Union" and had "good engagement going on with other MPs".

"So he is not going to sell anyone out or come up with a solution that is unfair or doesn't deliver on what he thinks is Brexit," he said.

The comments come as Mr Sunak is said have gained the support of Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Mr Heaton-Harris, who has been involved in discussions around the deal and is the former head of the European Research Group, has reportedly been telling Tory MPs “how good the deal is” according to the Financial Times.

But on Wednesday it was reported that Mr Johnson privately claimed that Mr Sunak’s negotiating strategy with the European Union is “wholly irrational”.

Allies of Mr Johnson told The Times he would “100%” criticise the deal publicly if he felt it took Britain towards closer alignment with the EU.

On Monday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Maroš Šefčovič told a press conference in Brussels that the “finishing line in sight, but deal on NI Protocol not done”.

He added the EU “never work with artificial deadlines” and the deal “was not just about keeping peace in Northern Ireland, but about prosperity for the region”.