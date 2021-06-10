DUP says ‘unanswered questions remain’ as PPS upholds decision not to prosecute over Storey funeral

The DUP has said there remains “unanswered questions” after the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) upheld its decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein members for their attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey last year.

Party MLA Mervyn Storey, who will take up the role of chair of Stormont’s Justice Committee next week, said Sinn Fein should apologise for the controversy.

Incoming Economy Minister Paul Frew, however, yesterday said his party would not be asking for an apology over the matter, for the sake of “good governance and delivering for all of Northern Ireland”.

On Thursday afternoon, the PPS announced it was upholding the decision it made back in March not to proceed with prosecutions over the attendance of Sinn Fein members at IRA man Bobby Storey’s funeral last June.

The funeral attracted 2,000 mourners who lined the streets of west Belfast in breach of strict Covid regulations.

The PPS’s decision in March caused a storm of criticism from many quarters and led to calls for PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign amid allegations of “two-tier policing”.

PPS Senior Assistant Director Marianne O’Kane, who carried out the review, said she applied the test for prosecution to the evidence and found it was not possible to prove any breach of the regulations to the required standard to secure a possible conviction.

Ms O’Kane came to her decision through examining two factors: a lack of clarity and coherence within the regulations in place on the date in question, and the nature of engagement between organisers of the funeral and the PSNI in advance of the event.

Mr Storey, a member of the Policing Board, said the ultimate responsibility for the episode lies with Sinn Fein.

“Of course, many people wanted to attend the funeral of their friend but out of respect for the rules and their neighbours, they did not and live with that today. It is time Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald apologised for their party’s actions,” he said.

“We hear much from Sinn Fein about fluffy words, but this was a blatant undermining of the public health messaging and regulations. Whilst the PPS says the rules were confusing, the general public whether in relation to their sports clubs, visiting their families, churches, weddings or their loved one’s funeral, were able to understand the rules.”

The DUP stalwart said the PPS are due to appear before the Justice Committee next week and he intends to probe the matter further as there still remains “unanswered questions”.

“Everyone must be equal under the law and equally subject to the law. There cannot be one rule for Sinn Fein MLAs and another rule for the rest of us,” he added.

“That is why the further citing of engagement between the police and the organisers as a reason for no prosecutions, is all the more galling and requires further examination.”

In announcing the PPS decision, Ms O’Kane said she understands how difficult it is for many people to reconcile the scenes of large crowds at the funeral with the decision to not prosecute the 24 individuals.

“Whilst I appreciate concerns that what occurred was at least against the spirit of the law and public health guidance, the potential for prosecutions can only be assessed in light of the criminal law in force at the particular point in time,” she said.

“The PPS can only commence a prosecution when there is a reasonable prospect of conviction, and that threshold was not reached in this case. I would seek to assure those who requested reviews of the decisions and the wider public that these new decisions were reached after a very careful, impartial and independent consideration of the relevant law and the available evidence.”

Last month, a report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services into the police handling of the event found that police prioritised public security over enforcement of Covid regulations, but did not show any bias.