DUP slams Anderson’s video tribute to IRA men 

A Sinn Fein video commemorating those who “assisted the Republican struggle in Derry” has been described as complete revisionism by a DUP MLA.

The YouTube video, which was released on Saturday by Sinn Fein’s Londonderry branch, was designed as a book of condolence — in line with the Covid-19 regulations — to remember those who passed away over the past 12 months.

Foyle MLAs Karen Mullan and Martina Anderson both speak in the video, despite confirming in May that they will not contest the next Assembly election.

Their decision came amid a review of Sinn Fein’s structure in Londonderry following concerns from the party leadership around recent election results and governance issues.

Ms Anderson had described it as a difficult time for both herself and Ms Mullan, while the former MEP’s family accused Sinn Fein of “publicly humiliating” her.

In Saturday’s 14-minute video, Ms Anderson said: “We have been involved in a long and difficult struggle. We have been through some dark and very challenging times.

“We have had over 51 years of unbroken struggle and despite the challenges, the risks, the dark times of oppression, imprisonment and even death, your loved ones stood with us, were part of us, assisted us every step of the way.”

She added that as well as remembering those who died over the last year, it was also a time to honour “fallen comrades with dignity and pride”, such as former IRA men James O’Hagan, Eamon Laverty, Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire and George McBrearty.

The DUP’s Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said the comments from Ms Anderson showed a “continued poking in the eye attitude”.

He added that his thoughts will be with those from all parts of the community who lost their lives as they stood against terrorism in Northern Ireland.

“In particular, those brave service personnel who put their lives on the line around the maiden city of Londonderry as well,” said Mr Buckley.

“I think this is where our thoughts should be rather than this continued poking in the eye attitude of Martina Anderson.

“It’s no wonder why Sinn Fein have cut their ties with her as she leaves the political stage with her backward and outdated views.”