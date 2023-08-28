DUP split emerges on Belfast council over membership of European city network

A split has emerged within the DUP over a £16,000 annual membership fee spent by Belfast’s council to retain membership of a European city network.

At a recent Belfast City Council committee meeting, newly elected and younger DUP representatives came up against opinion from the old guard over City Hall’s annual subscription to the Eurocities network.

Despite a split in opinion within the largest unionist party, the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee still voted unanimously to renew Belfast City Council’s 30-year-long subscription to the network, this year for a fee of £16,300.

Eurocities is a network of more than 200 major European cities, across 38 countries. It is made up of the elected local and municipal governments of these major cities.

The activity of the network is structured through a number of thematic working areas including cultural development, social affairs and inclusion, placemaking and sustainability.

16 other cities within the UK have maintained their membership of Eurocities since Brexit.

A council report on the network states: “Belfast has participated in a number of the groups, based on particular areas of need or interest to the council and the city at that time.

“We have also shared learning on a range of topics and have availed of the network to engage with the key EU institutions in order to influence policy. Whilst the city has limited access to the transnational funds due to its withdrawal from the EU, this network is still nevertheless important in positioning the city and building strong networks to support shared learning and collaboration.”

John Greer, the council Director of Economic Development, told the City Growth and Regeneration Committee: “Admittedly with us not being a member of the European Union it gives us limited access to some of the funding opportunities that might come through Eurocities, but officers advise there is still learning to be had.

“There are still opportunities for the city, not least through opportunities to host some of the Eurocities forum events, and we are hoping to host the culture forum in 2024.”

Newly elected DUP representative for Ormiston, Councillor Andrew McCormick, asked the director what the economic benefit to the city was as a result of the membership.

The director replied: “We haven’t done that analysis, but anecdotally I would say officers have seen a benefit. And then as noted in the report, there are opportunities such as hosting the Eurociteis culture forum. That has a clear economic benefit such as bedding out visitors, and the opportunities to showcase the city.”

Councillor McCormick requested an analysis of the economic benefit and a report on the findings to be returned to the committee. The director said he could return a “proposed methodology of how that might be done.”

One DUP Councillor however showed a more positive perspective on the scheme. Councillor for Titanic Sammy Douglas said: “It has been there for decades now, and I remember being on one of these programmes. One of the benefits I have seen is that councillors who in those days didn’t even talk to one another would go away and actually build relationships.”

He added: “Sometimes we can be a bit parochial in Belfast. Let’s be honest, this is quite a small city, and I think there have been excellent opportunities come from this.

“The more we can get out and see what other cities are doing, and build up links and networks (the better).” He asked that any report returning to the committee also detail broader benefits of the Eurocities membership.

Another newly elected DUP representative for Ormiston, Alderman James Lawlor, said: “I understand completely what Councillor Douglas is saying, but as we don’t have access to the funding pots now, which are the main reason to be involved with things like this, I am not really sure where the benefits are going to be.”

Belfast Council said: “Looking ahead to 2024, Belfast is to hold the annual meeting of the Eurocities Culture Forum in September that year.

“Our bid to hold the event recognises the value of Belfast as a cultural capital and will present another opportunity to position and promote the city during this year of cultural celebration.

“Belfast last hosted the Eurocities Culture Forum meeting in March 2014. During that event, more than 70 representatives from 58 cities attended to find out more about Belfast’s work in this space.

“It presented a great opportunity to shine a light on the city itself but also on the rich cultural and artistic talent that we have in this place.”