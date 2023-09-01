DUP submits motion of no confidence in PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne leaves James House in Belfast after a special meeting of the Policing Board (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

The DUP has submitted a motion of no confidence in the PSNI Chief Constable to the Policing Board.

It comes after Simon Byrne refused to resign following an emergency meeting of the board on Thursday.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it is “disappointing and perplexing” that the most senior officer cancelled a planned meeting on Friday afternoon.

"Had the meeting gone ahead we would have had the opportunity to inform him of our desire for change and intention to submit to the Policing Board a motion to be debated at the earliest opportunity,” he added.

"Confidence in the Chief Constable has been eroded, both amongst the wider public but significantly, also amongst serving PSNI officers and staff.

"In light of that, we believe that a change of leadership is required.

"Allowing the issue to drift will only cause greater problems for public confidence and for the PSNI as an organisation.”

Pressure is mounting on Mr Byrne, with both rank and file officers and civilian staff considering confidence votes in his leadership.

This week a High Court judge ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

Mr Justice Scoffield said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing – the political party has insisted there was no such threat.

Mr Byrne initially said he accepted the judgment, but on Thursday indicated that an appeal was being considered and said it was inappropriate to make any further comment.

The chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland Liam Kelly expressed “disbelief and anger” at the statement.

The organisation has called an extraordinary meeting of its executive central committee next Wednesday when it said a confidence vote may take place into the PSNI leadership.

The Superintendents’ Association of Northern Ireland, which represents more senior officers, said it was standing with the federation.

Trade union Nipsa, which represents a number of civilian police staff, is also set to hold an unprecedented departmental committee meeting of police staff representatives next week, during which it will be assessed if there is a demand for a confidence vote in Mr Byrne.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has already called for Mr Byrne and his deputy Mark Hamilton to resign.

The incident which the High Court ruled on occurred on the Ormeau Road in Belfast in February 2021 during a service marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack, in which five people were murdered.

The two officers faced action in 2021 after the arrest of Mark Sykes, a survivor of a loyalist gun attack on the bookmakers in south Belfast.

The incident unfolded when police challenged people attending a memorial event amid suspicions that the size of the public gathering breached coronavirus regulations.

Mr Sykes was handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media.

Mr Byrne apologised for the PSNI’s handling of the event at the time, and it was announced that one officer was to be suspended and one repositioned.

The DUP’s lead member on the Policing Board Trevor Clarke MLA said the ruling by Mr Justice Schofield “laid bare that political considerations were influencing operational decisions”.

"That goes against a fundamental principle within policing and ultimately it rests with the Chief Constable not only as the head of the organisation, but as someone who was central to the decision-making process at that time,” he added.

“We want to see effective, efficient and impartial policing in Northern Ireland.

"The question is whether we sit back and watch confidence both inside and outside the PSNI continue to diminish, or whether it is time for change.

"This motion will allow the Policing Board to give its view.”