DUP threats to walk away from Executive being taken seriously and ‘huge concern’, says Sinn Fein’s O’Dowd

DUP threats to withdraw ministers from the Executive over the Northern Ireland Protocol are being taken seriously and a matter of “huge concern”, according to Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd.

On Thursday the First Minister Paul Givan suggested February 21 could be the latest deadline for the party to walk out of Stormont, as they said the UK Government needs to deliver progress in its negotiations with the European Union over the protocol.

Speaking to Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd said he believes there is “an intent” by the DUP to “walk out of the institutions”.

However, Mr O’Dowd suggested February 21 may not be the “definitive date” and suggested “it may be a date before that”.

The latest comments come in the wake of a meeting of the First and deputy First Ministers with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Brandon Lewis at Stormont House in Belfast.

Ms Truss met Stormont leaders on Thursday, with Mr Givan warning that the Government must take unilateral action if an agreed position cannot be reached with the EU.

Sinn Fein has warned that any attempt to trigger Article 16 of the protocol would cause more uncertainty in Northern Ireland.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Givan said there has to be progress made “imminently” in negotiations: “Obviously February 21 is a very significant date in terms of what progress will have been made or not made.”

The meeting also came on the same day the DUP said they plan to halt post-Brexit procedures at Northern Ireland ports.

Checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain are carried out by staff at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs – headed up by DUP minister Edwin Poots.

Mr O’Dowd said Sinn Fein are taking the DUP’s “threat” to withdraw from Stormont “seriously”.

“I believe there is an intent, certainly within a significant section of the DUP to walk out of the institutions,” he said.

“That is a matter of huge concern. I think it is disgraceful. The DUP have set a number of deadlines throughout this process.

“I am not convinced February 21 is the definitive date. It may be a date before that. There is a deal possible [on the protocol] and there always has been a deal possible between the British government and the EU.

“The question is does the British Government want to do a deal. In my opinion the British Government will do a deal when it suits them.

“They won't do a deal because they have reached the position they feel the DUP will walk out. It is nothing to do with the needs of the unionist community in the north.

“The British Government needs to use the mechanisms in place which deal with matters of concern within the protocol. Businesses require certainty, workers and their families require certainty and politics requires certainty.

“The distraction has been caused by the DUP threats to the safety of the institutions and the antics going on within the DUP are causing a huge distraction to the political process.”