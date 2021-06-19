DUP to elect new leader on June 26 

The DUP has announced that a new party leader will be elected on June 26 to replace Edwin Poots.

It comes after a week of high political drama in which a massive internal rebellion within the party forced Mr Poots to resign after just 21 days in charge.

First Minister Paul Givan was also told he will be replaced as First Minister, having only been nominated to the post on Thursday.

Read more First Minister Paul Givan told by party officers he must resign

A statement from the DUP Chairman Lord Morrow was issued following a meeting of Party Officers earlier today.

“The Party Officers have set the date of Saturday, June 26, as the date for a meeting to elect a new leader,” he said.

“In accordance with the constitution and rules of the Democratic Unionist Party only party members, who are also members of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the House of Commons are entitled to vote for the Leader or Deputy Leader.”

Read more Edwin Poots breaks his silence after resigning as DUP leader

Details have now been sent to all eligible voters, with those who wish to stand as leader required to submit their nomination in writing, supported by a proposer and seconder, by 12 noon on June 22.

Read more Inside Edwin Poots’ doomed three weeks as leader of the DUP

Lord Morrow continued: “Following the completion of the above process the election of the Leader shall be put to the next meeting of the Central Executive Committee for ratification as set out in rules.

“The Party Officers will make arrangements for a full meeting of the Central Executive Committee to ratify and thereby complete the election process as quickly as possible thereafter and in line with the notification arrangements set out in the rules.”

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been widely favoured to take over as the new leader, having recently finished as runner up to Edwin Poots after Arlene Foster was ousted from her position as party leader and First Minister.