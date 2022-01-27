DUP to halt Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports, as Sinn Fein accuse party of ‘stunt politics’

The DUP has confirmed they will act to halt post-Brexit checks at Northern Ireland’s ports, following the failure to secure a vote on the issue at the Executive table on Thursday.

First Minister Paul Givan said his party colleague and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots was obliged to ensure he complied with his legal responsibilities.

"Sinn Fein should have allowed this on the agenda today," he said.

"That would be the democratic process. The fact that they have blocked it from getting onto the paper speaks to this wider issue about not recognising that unionists do not consent to the arrangements that the protocol have put in place."

Mr Givan was speaking after he and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill had a meeting with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is leading the negotiations with the EU.

On the prospect of Edwin Poots taking unilateral action to halt the port checks, Michelle O'Neill said: "Edwin Poots himself has clearly said in the Assembly chamber that he has a legal responsibility in which to administer the checks at the ports, that remains the case today.

"There's also very clear Executive policy that it is the Daera department, his department, that must administer those checks. So, he is the minister responsible.

"So, instead of electioneering and stunt politics he should get on with doing his job.

"Edwin Poots has played this card before, he's played this hand before and he's failed. It's very, very clear, we have very consistently clear attorney general advice.

"He himself has repeated that claim in the Assembly chamber that he has the legal responsibility to deliver the checks at the ports, as per the Withdrawal Agreement.

"He was designated by the Executive by all ministers agreed that he was the minister responsible to bring that forward. So, that's why this is only stunt politics."

Mr Givan said he thought not allowing the issue to go to the Executive was a “mistake” by Sinn Fein.

"Those checks to continue requires the Executive to agree that - that's why we believe that the checks continuing would be unlawful,” he added.

"That requires Edwin Poots as the minister to act in a way that will resolve that issue and Edwin Poots is going to act.

"So, the fact that it's not on the agenda does not change the legal parameters by which Edwin Poots as a minister has to discharge his duties and he will be taking action.

"That is something that the DUP have said that we were going to do and we are going to do that."

The First Minister also confirmed civil servants would be obliged to follow any instruction from Mr Poots regarding the halting of checks.

"It's a ministerial instruction to the civil service," he said.

"It's politicians who are elected, they have a democratic mandate, civil servants do not have a democratic mandate to take these decisions and, absolutely, civil servants will have to follow the democratic ministerial instruction of their minister.”

It comes after Mr Givan had earlier suggested February 21 would be a a "significant date" for progress in negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol..

He said there has to be progress on negotiations to remove the barriers to trade caused by the post-Brexit checks “imminently”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously warned he would potentially pull ministers out of Stormont if progress is not made.

Mr Givan said: "In that update Liz Truss has indicated that she is making progress with the European Union and obviously February 21 is a very significant date in terms of what progress will have been made or not made.

"This the deadline that the UK Government are saying is a significant date now because the Joint Working Committee is going to be meeting.

"I pressed the Foreign Secretary about the need to take action in the absence of there being progress and an agreed outcome with the European Union.

"The Foreign Secretary indicated that the UK Government does stand ready to take action, she mentioned the use of Article 16, but she prefers to get an agreed position with the European Union.

"I have emphasised the absolute critical nature of that progress being made, because the protocol is causing instability to these institutions, it is damaging our economy and this is having a real impact on Northern Ireland.

"So, we need to see that progress, we need to see that imminently and we also need to see action taken by the UK Government if there isn't an agreed outcome."

The protocol was negotiated to avoid a hard border with Ireland, by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

Unionists have consistently been pressuring for it to be scrapped because of the trade barriers it has created on products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.

The First Minister’s party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned he could not guarantee Mr Givan would still be in position in the coming days with the DUP demanding changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey has repeatedly threatened to withdraw ministers from the powersharing Executive - a move that could collapse devolution - if major changes to the Irish Sea border trading arrangements are not secured.