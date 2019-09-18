DUP urged to 'save unborn' by returning to Assembly

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) is urging people to sign a petition calling on the DUP to return to Stormont ahead of the October 21 deadline for the decriminalisation of abortion.

The organisation has taken out an advert in today's Belfast Telegraph calling on Northern Ireland's leading pro-life party to "do everything possible to protect the lives of unborn children".

A SPUC spokesperson said: "In July, the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act was fast-tracked through Parliament to provide more time for the political parties to negotiate a deal on a return to Stormont, but this legislation is now set to strip all meaningful legal protection from unborn children in the province.

"After October 21, the existing law will be repealed and the most extreme abortion regime in western Europe will be imposed on Northern Ireland. Self-induced abortion, sex-selective abortion and use of illicit abortion drugs, before the 24th week, will not be treated as a criminal offence.

"Only the restoration of devolved government before the October deadline can avert this disaster. It is up to the people of Northern Ireland to call on the pro-life DUP to challenge the other parties to make the Good Friday Agreement work by restoring devolution."

Earlier this month DUP leader Arlene Foster and UUP leader Robin Swann were among thousands of campaigners, church groups, other politicians and individuals to take part in a silent protest at Stormont.

A prayer gathering of over 2,000 people was also held at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

SPUC is hoping the advert will urge Arlene Foster and the DUP to act to save unborn babies threatened by abortion.

It calls for DUP MLAs to return to Stormont immediately and challenge all parties which claim to support the Belfast Agreement to join them in making the agreement work by restoring devolution.

The group called every abortion "an act of lethal violence directed at an innocent child" and the petition closes on October 21.