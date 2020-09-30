DUP urged to take action as MP Ian Paisley avoids punishment after luxury holiday probe

MP failed to register Maldives trip and has explanation rejected by watchdog

Breach: Ian Paisley’s holiday was not the first time the DUP MP had broken rules on the registration of visits overseas

A parliamentary watchdog has found Ian Paisley failed to register a luxury family holiday to the Maldives, but said he will not face punishment.

The DUP MP had taken the trip costing almost £7,000 with his wife and two sons to celebrate his 50th birthday at the Coco Bodu Hithi resort in 2016.

He had repeatedly said the trip was partly funded by a personal friend but this has now been rejected by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons, Kathryn Stone.

Ms Stone said she began the investigation on her own initiative following a BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight programme in December 2018 which alleged part of the holiday was arranged by a foreign government.

In a report published yesterday, Ms Stone concluded "that a corporate body, rather than a personal friend of Mr Paisley's" had absorbed the cost.

While she saw no evidence he engaged in any activities relating to his parliamentary role during the visit "the circumstances were not analogous to a family holiday which was partly paid for by someone else because of a purely personal relationship".

She said the fact that Mr Paisley had no direct relationship with the donor "created a presumption... and I was persuaded that having received complimentary rooms was something which others might reasonably consider to influence Mr Paisley, which made registration a requirement".

She expressed frustration at how long the investigation had taken to complete, saying much of the delay was down to Mr Paisley focusing on rebutting allegations against him on the media rather than specifically answering her questions, and that the matter should have been settled in early 2019.

She said that while this was not the first time that Mr Paisley had broken the rules on registration of overseas visits, he received this hospitality before she had concluded her inquiry into the other matter.

She said she did not believe, however, that Mr Paisley had acted in breach of the rules on declarations of interests or paid advocacy.

Mr Paisley previously received a 30 day suspension - one of the longest ever handed down - from the House of Commons for "serious misconduct" when he failed to declare to family holidays to Sri Lanka in 2013.

The following year he wrote to the Prime Minister to lobby against supporting a UN resolution on Sri Lanka over alleged human rights abuses. He was also suspended from the DUP at the time, pending further investigation into his conduct.

Voters in North Antrim were given a chance to sack him in a recall requiring the signature of 10% of constituents, but Mr Paisley narrowly avoided this.

Ms Stone said the MP had acknowledged the new breach of rules and "apologised unreservedly and he has agreed to rectify his omission".

Rather than face further punishment, Ms Stone said she decided to deal with the matter with a "rectification procedure" in which he registers the interest belatedly rather than a further sanction.

"That decision was finely balanced, but I concluded that it was appropriate to do so," she said.

As part of the evidence published in Ms Stone's report, an email from Mr Paisley in January 2019 revealed further details of the holiday.

He said the trip was to celebrate a milestone birthday and was partly paid for by a friend with connection to his parliamentary work.

He said the friend was the owner and director of a resort in the Maldives that he had first met in London over 10 years earlier at an event at the Central Methodist Hall.

"We struck up a friendship with each other and dined together. Our interests were not in politics but other matters, including beliefs, family and travel," he said.

He said the entire trip cost £6,833.35 of which he paid for flights and extras costing £2767.97, with the host "complimenting" him with two rooms costing £2,032 each.

Mr Paisley also made clear he had engaged in no political activity of any kind during the trip.

In a subsequent meeting with the commissioner in January 2020, Mr Paisley said that it was only when he went to settle his bill at the Maldives resort "credit card in hand" that he was told there was no balance to pay.

He also told the commissioner he did not meet the resort director every week and that "they weren't drinking buddies".

When Ms Stone remarked that the holiday was "a very generous gift from a friend," Mr Paisley said the rooms had been complimentary and "had probably cost the resort nothing in real terms".

Sinn Fein MLA Phillip McGuigan urged the DUP to take action against Mr Paisley.