DUP wants to see ‘action not warm words’ over protocol after Varadkar conceded the arrangement is ‘a little too strict’

Party responds after Varadkar conceded the controversial agreement is ‘a little too strict’

The DUP has said it needs to see “action not just warm words” after Leo Varadkar conceded the Northern Ireland Protocol is “a little too strict”.

The Tanaiste was speaking before negotiations on the protocol got under way between officials on Thursday afternoon.

Leo Varadkar said the protocol was working despite it not being fully implemented, demonstrating there is room for “further flexibility for some changes”.

He added that a “window of opportunity” now exists for agreement to be reached between the EU and the UK.

Later, the Taoiseach warned “difficulties” exist in reaching an agreement on the protocol but he said there is a “genuine desire” from all sides to do so. Speaking in Prague, Micheal Martin said space is now needed to allow the UK and the European Union to reach a resolution.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said the protocol “was designed to protect the integrity of the single market and it has, and also the Northern Ireland economy is outperforming the rest of the UK economically”.

“But one thing that I would concede is that perhaps the protocol, as it was originally designed, was a little too strict,” he added. “The protocol has not been fully implemented and yet it is still working. I think that, you know, demonstrates that there is some room for further flexibility for some changes that hopefully would make it acceptable to all sides.”

His optimistic assessment came as UK officials resumed technical talks on the issue by video-link with the European Commission for the first time since February, and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly prepared to host his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney for talks over dinner in London.

A crucial deadline in the process is fast approaching on October 28, when the UK Government must call an Assembly election unless the DUP drops its veto on forming an Executive.

Recent days have witnessed a softening of language on both sides of the dispute, with newly appointed Northern Ireland minister and hardline Eurosceptic Steve Baker apologising for undermining trust through his comments during the Brexit rows.

There was a mixed reaction from unionists to Mr Varadkar’s comments.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said: “Two years ago Dublin was saying we needed the protocol ‘rigorously implemented’ and there could be no changes.

“It is a pity they hadn’t recognised the concerns of unionists two years ago and more progress could have been made back then, we need to see action not just warm words.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie welcomed the Tanaiste’s remarks. “We have been told repeatedly there will be no negotiation. Now it seems this approach may be softening,” he said.

“Therefore I welcome Leo Varadkar’s willingness to compromise and therefore open the door for a negotiated settlement focused on our ideas from as far back as 2019.

“We are just disappointed that it has taken this long when the landing zone has been clear for over 18 months. There should be no checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland that are remaining here.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said that in describing the protocol as “a little too strict” Mr Varadkar is “not only being disingenuous but is grossly insulting the many thousands of businesses whose daily lives have been made a misery by the protocol”.

He added: “For TUV above all else the protocol is a sovereignty issue which needs to be addressed head on, not through tinkering or the cul-de-sac of endless talks with a recalcitrant EU.”