DUP won’t be ‘lectured’ over engagement with loyalists insists Ian Paisley

The DUP MP Ian Paisley said he will not be “lectured” about who he will talk to, following criticism from Naomi Long that the party could be “cosying” up to loyalist paramilitaries.

On Wednesday, the Alliance Party leader warned the party that any moves to engage with paramilitaries would be a “sinister response”.

The warning came after comments made by the North Antrim MP, that new DUP leader Edwin Poots has tasked him with having “engagement” with grassroots unionism.

It comes as potential First Minister Paul Givan confirmed an email from Jim Wells to the DUP’s South Down association did not come from Edwin Poots, with Mr Wells telling the association they must “back” the new leader.

Allegations of UDA intimidation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's supporters was also addressed in the email from Mr Wells, an aspect the Alliance leader Naomi Long criticised the DUP for on Wednesday.

Responding to Ms Long’s comments, Ian Paisley rejected accusations the party were “cosying” up to paramilitaries.

“It is a silly thing to say because we are not doing it and haven’t done it. It is just a silly headline grabbing thing to say and to try dismissing out of hand the rights of a community that feels estranged and not listened to,” Mr Paisley told the BBC’s Nolan Live.

“I think it is important that our party listens to the entire community. The leader asked me and tasked me would I commence some outreach work with a number of groups with my own loyalist working class groups, in my own community, with other unionists and importantly with victims' groups.

“We are not about talking to paramilitaries, we are about dealing with working class loyalist communities. About our own community, those who feel estranged.

“I do not need to be lectured by any other politician about whom I should talk to, the parameters under which I should be speaking to them and how democracy functions.

“I heard another commentator this week describe the loyalist working class as angry dogs. An appalling description of a section of our community.

“I haven’t engaged with any paramilitary and haven’t been asked to engage with any paramilitary and wouldn’t be doing that. I am not taking a lecture for anyone on this.”

Meanwhile the SDLP’s Nichola Mallon has accused the DUP of breaching the ministerial code over its boycott of north-south ministerial bodies after Junior Minister Gordon Lyons did not attend a meeting on languages on Wednesday.

“The DUP boycott of the north-south ministerial council meetings is a breach of the ministerial code and a breach of the pledge of office, that is my firm view,” she told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“We need to start focusing in on the job at hand. I have had multiple excuses, first of all scheduling difficulties, even though these meetings are put into diaries months in advance.

“If the DUP are boycotting all north-south meetings then they should have the courage and honesty to be upfront about it.

“They should also have the honesty and leadership to be honest there will be no scrapping of the protocol either. What I would prefer is that we cut the high political drama.”

Mr Poots denied there had been a boycott at a Stormont committee on Thursday, speaking in his capacity as agriculture minister.

He said he had every intention of fulfilling his ministerial obligations.

"At no point have I refused to attend north-south meetings," Mr Poots said.