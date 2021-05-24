DUP’s Dodds stops short of fully backing Poots to lead party to electoral success saying ‘huge job’ to do

Diane Dodds stopped short of fully backing DUP leader Edwin Poots when asked if he was the person to lead the party back to the heights of previous electoral support.

The Economy Minister said there was "no denying" the party faced a "huge job" in regaining voters after an exclusive Belfast Telegraph LucidTalk poll revealed support for the party was sitting at 16%.

Mrs Dodds made the admission as she welcomed the return of indoor hospitality on Monday.

Speaking on Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mrs Dodds insisted the opinion poll was just a "snapshot in time".

She added the way forward for the DUP and unionism more broadly, is to attract more voters to the "cause of unionism".

"No one is denying that there is a huge job of work to do, but just as we have been working reopening the economy, so we must also work at attracting people to the union," she said.

"Making sure people know the value of the union to Northern Ireland. Of course, we have seen that demonstrated time and time again during the pandemic where we have had all financial support that the rest of the union have had.

"And of course we have benefited from the very successful rollout of the vaccine programme."

She was pressed on whether incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots, who will officially take over from his predecessor Arlene Foster later this week, is the person to "pull the party out of this".

It had been speculated Mrs Dodds' preferred leader choice would have been Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who lost 19-17 in the DUP's first ever leadership contest in its 50-year history.

In response, the Upper Bann MLA stressed the decision had been a democratic vote and therefore "that is the position we have arrived at".

"I have made very clear that the way forward for the party, and indeed for unionism in general, is to be as to be inclusive as it can possibly be," explained Mrs Dodds.

"To ensure we are attracting pro-union voters to the cause of the DUP, but generally to the cause of the union and we will do that by being inclusive and by being open-minded on the value of the union to Northern Ireland."

She stressed the leadership issue had been settled and the party now needed to "heal the wounds and press ahead" with making Northern Ireland a "vibrant place to live".

Asked if she expected to remain in her ministerial position with an DUP reshuffle imminent, the economy minister deflected the question, adding she would not let any speculation "spoil her breakfast" at Belfast's Grand Central Hotel.

"As for now, I am continuing to do my job as the economy minister, I very much hope, as does everyone else in Northern Ireland, that this is the last time we will have a reopening," she added.

Meanwhile, UUP Health Minister Robin Swann who was ranked Northern Ireland's most popular politician in the poll, said he felt the result was "not a reflection of me, but on the health service".

"And I feel the confidence and the pride people feel in Northern Ireland have for the health service," he added.

The UPP also had 14% support of those polled - just two percentage points behind the DUP, which was put down to the appointment of Doug Beattie as leader.

Asked about whether Mr Beattie will face a tough challenge, restoring the fortunes of the party, Mr Swann said: "I think being the leader of any political party, especially in Northern Ireland at this time, always brings its challenges.

"I know from experience it can be a lonely place, it can also be rewarding. I think there's a lot of work to do in politics in Northern Ireland."