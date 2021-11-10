DUP’s Donaldson blasts ‘offensive protocol madness’ over Queen Jubilee tree ban

Charity unable to send trees across Irish Sea limiting supply and choice for canopy scheme

Edwin Poots welcomed the accreditation of Glenarm forest as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiative.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has blasted as “offensive, madness” a block on importing trees into Northern Ireland from Britain to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee because of protocol arrangements.

The Woodland Trust, which is providing free trees for the celebrations, said it was unable to export certain species of tree across the Irish Sea due to the arrangement brokered between the EU and UK.

Other charities from Northern Ireland are providing tree planting packs, however, options and supply us limited.

Yesterday Edwin Poots announced Glenarm Forest in Co Antrim has been accredited as a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy conservation forest.

The first trees were planted as part of the project which Mr Poots said would create a lasting legacy of the Queen’s leadership of the Commonwealth.

The Daily Telegraph reports a Woodland Trust announcement it cannot send any trees to the NI from Britain.

"Recent changes to regulations through the NI protocol mean we are currently unable to ship our trees to Northern Ireland,” it said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson vented his frustration.

"It is madness that we cannot plant UK trees from the mainland in our own country to celebrate Her Majesty's platinum jubilee," he said.

"It is offensive that British soil, seeds, plants and trees cannot be transported from one part of the UK to another."

The protocol sees Northern Ireland follow EU plant health rules, which forbid non-EU imports of certain trees. It was agreed as a means to avoid a border between NI and the Republic.

There have been issues since the instrument came into being at the start of the year. Some suppliers have complained of a burden of bureaucracy and stopped shipments.

Nurseries stopped sending 21 species of trees, including English Oak, yew, beech, honeysuckle and elm, to Northern Ireland. Apple, poplar, willow, beech and birch are also on the banned list.

In March, the government unilaterally lifted an EU ban on imports to Northern Ireland of plants potted in British soil or with traces of soil upon their roots.

Talks between the EU and UK restarted last week on finding compromise on issues around the protocol. However, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson indicated a breakthrough was unlikely.

He said in such circumstances the UK Government was right to make plans to suspend the post-Brexit arrangements covering Irish Sea trade by triggering Article 16.

The DUP leader had said he would pull his ministers out of Stormont should issues not be resolved by November. However stopped short when his deadline passed saying there had been progress.

The UK has warned it will trigger Article 16 of the protocol before Christmas and unilaterally override parts of the treaty to facilitate trade.

Stormont’s Department for Agriculture has been approached for comment.