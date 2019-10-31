DUP's Donaldson condemns damage to wreaths for victims of Lisburn bombing

The damage to the wreaths at the memorial

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned the vandalism of wreaths placed for the victims of the Lisburn Half Marathon bombing.

It happened at a memorial to victims of the 1988 Lisburn van bombing, in which a military van carrying six soldiers was blown up by the IRA following the end of the marathon.

"In this period of remembrance, what kind of individual feels it is right to desecrate a memorial in this way," asked the Lagan Valley MP, thanking the constituent who alerted him to the damage.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council spokesperson said they aware of the vandalism.

"The Council has arranged for the area to be cleared and the wreaths will be reinstated as soon as possible," they added.

Alliance Party councillor Sorcha Eastwood tweeted: "Absolutely disgusted and sickened to hear that the memorial to the Lisburn Fun Run Bombing in Market Place has been vandalised.

"A really disgusting and reprehensible act of great disrespect not just to those soldier's families, but to us all. No place for this in our society."