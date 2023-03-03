DUP’s Donaldson condemns violence after ‘credible threat’ comment from loyalists

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reiterated his party’s position on the condemnation of violence on Friday morning, saying politics is the “only way that we will succeed” in dealing with issues caused by the protocol and Windsor Framework.

Posting on social media, Sir Jeffrey said the position of his party condemning violence and the threat of violence is “absolutely clear”.

"Violence and/or the threat of it is wrong and never acceptable,” the leader wrote.

"The DUP will always advocate democratic politics as opposed to arguing that there was ‘no alternative’ to violence as some have recently said.

"We will continue to engage with people across the community to assert the primacy of democracy and the rule of law and to dissuade people from taking the law into their own hands or turning to violence.”

Speaking on BBC NI’s The View programme on Thursday evening about the new Windsor Framework agreement between the UK and EU, David Campbell from the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) suggested there was a “credible threat is if unionism and loyalism is continually undermined”.

"If the basis of the ceasefires that were agreed 1994 are undermined that is where we enter a period of real problems for Northern Ireland but none of us are contemplating that,” he said.

"We genuinely collectively across unionism want a resolution to this protocol so we can all move on and start to deliver decent government for Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Windsor Framework represented "decisively taking back control" from the EU.

It comes after former prime minister Boris Johnson publicly criticised the deal, saying he would find it "very difficult" to support, and that it was "not about the UK taking back control".

In a robust defence, Mr Heaton-Harris said that the EU-UK deal would bring "prosperity to Northern Ireland like never before".

Mr Heaton-Harris also said that he was "encouraged" by the reaction to the deal struck between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

"With our deal, we are decisively taking back control in a host of areas from Brussels," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"It ensures unfettered access for Northern Ireland-made goods to the whole UK market, restores the balance of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and provides Stormont with the opportunity to reject the application of any harmful new EU rules in the few areas in which they remain.