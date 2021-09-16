DUP’s Donaldson says Irish President Higgins should follow Queen’s example on reconciliation

Irish President turned down NI Centenary invitation

President Michael D Higgins with Queen Elizabeth in 2014. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said on the BBC’s Nolan Show on Thursday morning that he hopes that President Higgins will “re-think” his decision to attend. Credit: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Irish President Michael D Higgins is taking a “retrograde step backwards” by declining an invitation to attend a church service in Armagh with the Queen, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claimed.

The president turned down an invitation to attend a ceremony in Armagh, which is to take place in the coming weeks, to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary.

It is being organised by the leaders of the main Christian churches.

It was expected Mr Higgins (80) would attend in his role as the Republic’s head of state.

His office said he was not in a position to attend.

The Irish Government clarified that the decision not to attend the service was “his own choice not the result of any restriction imposed on him”.

The president is required to seek his government’s permission for travel outside the state, including Northern Ireland.

It is not clear if the churches are planning to invite an Irish Government representative to attend the Armagh ceremony, but an invitation will be considered if one is extended, sources said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, on the BBC’s Stephen Nolan Show on Radio Ulster said he hoped President Higgins would re-think his decision.

“It is not conducive to the kind of respectful relationship we want to see for the head of state of our neighbouring jurisdiction not to attend a service of this nature,” he said.

He added that through the Queen’s visit to Ireland in 2011, she “set a clear example of how to do reconciliation”.

“I think it is a retrograde step and takes us backwards when the President of the Republic of Ireland cannot attend a service of this nature which is being called by the churches,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“I think the churches are setting an example here which sets the tone for this service… it’s regrettable that President Higgins is not able to attend.”

When asked about his own views on the topic of reconciliation – given his party if boycotting certain north/south bodies, he clarified that his withdrawal from those north-south bodies was “more about practical political cooperation, not about reconciliation per say”.

Sir Jeffrey added that his reason was because the Irish government was required to “endorse the withdrawal agreement” and was “instrumental in pressing the EU to bring about such an arrangement”.

“They objected to a hard border on the island of Ireland and pushed for a border in the Irish sea; the result of that was a change to the constitutional status of Northern Ireland and that’s simply not acceptable, we want those issues addressed,” he said.