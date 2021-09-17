DUP’s Donaldson says President Higgins ‘making it difficult to build shared future’ after centenary invite snub

President Higgins said decision came after six months of consideration

The Irish President’s decision not to attend a centenary event next month is “making it difficult” to build a shared future in Northern Ireland, according to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The DUP leader said he was “very disappointed” with the explanation given by President Higgins, after the president claimed the religious event in Armagh organised by church leaders was becoming “a political statement”.

Speaking to the media at an event in Belfast organised by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland marking the centenary of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland in 1921, Sir Jeffrey rejected the claim the upcoming event was political in nature.

Sinn Fein minister Declan Kearney also attended Friday’s event at the Union Theological College, as he sided with Michael D Higgins and confirmed his party would also be rejecting any invitation to the centenary event on October 21.

He said the Irish President was “correct” in his decision and added he had raised “very valid concerns” in relation to the event.

He said events addressing the “legacy of partition” had to be conducted with “huge sensitivity”.

New Northern Ireland Office Minister Conor Burns said the decision was “a matter for the president”, while the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Eamonn Martin, said it would have been “very special” if the president was there, but confirmed it was his understanding the Queen would still be attending.

Earlier, President Higgins clarified the reasons why he would not be attending next month, as he also criticised “the DUP people” for failing to attend events in Northern Ireland he had taken part in.

He also said the decision to decline an invitation to an event commemorating the centenary of Northern Ireland came after six months of consideration.

Sinn Fein's Declan Kearney Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th September 2021

He said his officials had raised concerns about the "title and structure" of the event from March.

"That's the beginning, so it isn't a sudden decision, the decision is the outcome of a consideration," he told RTE.

Mr Higgins said he had no difficulties appearing at events in Northern Ireland alongside the Queen and insisting he was not involved in any "boycott" of events related to the centenary.

The president also moved to clarify a claim he made on Thursday, namely that the organisers of the event had referred to him as the President of the Republic of Ireland, not the President of Ireland.

He said it was actually the DUP that had referred to him as President of the Republic of Ireland.

"I may be responsible for creating a small confusion and that is the organisers writing to my office have always referred to me as President of Ireland," he said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters: “This service is about hope and reconciliation. That is the theme. It is hosted by the four churches, that is in itself cross community. I don’t think this is about politics.

“If we are going to build a shared future in Northern Ireland then we have to be able to deal with our shared history and this is our shared history. What happened 100 years ago shaped the history of this place.

“I feel it is unfortunate the president feels he cannot attend this service for political reasons. I think it makes it very difficult for us to build the shared future we all want in Northern Ireland.

“Reconciliation means being prepared to step out from your comfort zone. I just do not think this is the way to approach these things.

“The former First Minister Arlene Foster attended a similar service in Dublin in 2016 to mark the centenary of the Easter Rising and the Battle of the Somme.

“I think the DUP has demonstrated a willingness to take part on such occasions, particularly when the theme is reconciliation and the churches are involved in a cross-community basis.

President Michael D Higgins during his visit to Rome

“I think we really do need to get to grips with our shared history, if we are going to have a standoff over things that happened 100 years ago what hope is there of building the real reconciliation we need and approaching our shared future with hope?

“I think it is highly regrettable the head of state of the Republic of Ireland feels it is not appropriate for him to attend such an event.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said that he respects President Michael D Higgins' decision not to attend a Northern Ireland centenary event.

Speaking in Cork, the Fianna Fail leader said: "I respect the president's decision and I understand where the president is coming from.

"I think he has articulated and has given his reasons and we know that the president has given a lot of time to commemoration, and takes it very seriously.

"He is also very committed to reconciliation. We don't need to question his bon fides in that respect at all, and people shouldn't.

"He has a long-standing to peace and reconciliation on the island too.

"I think he has made his decision now and as he said himself, we should move on from this.

"I think the relationship with the United Kingdom and Ireland has been transformed over the last 30 years and this will not harm it in any way.

"I know the president looks forward to working with the Queen, with the UK head of state into the future and will also work to continue to build relationships north and south.

"That's where we are right now."

Micheal Martin said the Government has not received an invitation to the event, but would consider attending if invited.

"As I said, if any invitation comes in we will give it consideration," Mr Martin added.

He also said he was not aware of the sequence of events nor the contact that would been made between the president's office and the organisers.

"The president has to make that decision and it is at the discretion of the president to make that decision," Mr Martin added.