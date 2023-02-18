DUP’s Donaldson says progress made on protocol but more needed to secure deal

Prime Minister meets parties on flying visit as speculation mounts over UK-EU agreement

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media flanked by Gordon Lyons, Gavin Robinson and Emma Little-Pengelly: Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson believes “real progress” has been made between London and Brussels over the Brexit protocol.

But he cautioned that more work was needed to get a deal over the line.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak engaged in a series of meetings with the five main local political parties at the Culloden Hotel yesterday.

Mr Sunak said after returning to Downing Street: “Today I had positive conversations with political parties in Northern Ireland about our ongoing discussions to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Now it is clear that we need to find solutions to the practical problems that the protocol is causing families and business in Northern Ireland, as well as address the democratic deficit.

“There is more work to do, and that’s why my ministerial colleagues and I will continue talking to the European Union intensely to find solutions that protect the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland’s place in our single market.”

Mr Donaldson expressed hope the UK and EU can strike a deal that addresses unionist concerns about the protocol, as defined by the DUP’s seven tests.

However, former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster reminded unionists that promises made by previous Prime Ministers to them had been broken “time after time”.

That warning came as Mr Sunak met with party leaders here amid mounting speculation London and the European Union are on the verge of unveiling an agreement on the contentious Irish Sea border.

The UK and the EU have been locked in negotiations over the workings of the protocol.

The mechanism, which created economic barriers on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, is deeply unpopular with unionists, but is supported by the other parties and many businesses.

The DUP collapsed the powersharing institutions at Stormont in protest.

The immediate future of devolution rests on whether or not the party is willing to accept a new protocol deal.

Mr Donaldson said: “Clearly this is a big moment.

“The next generation of Northern Ireland and its people requires us all, I think, collectively to use our best efforts — particularly the Prime Minister and the European Commission president — to get these issues resolved and to get to a place where the political institutions can be restored.

“The decisions that will be taken by the Prime Minister and by the European Commission will either consign Northern Ireland to more division, or they will clear a path towards healing and to the restoration of the political institutions.”

The Prime Minister’s meeting with the DUP yesterday lasted significantly longer than his engagements with Sinn Fein, Alliance, the Ulster Unionists and SDLP.

There is growing speculation a deal between the EU and UK could be unveiled early next week.

In another apparent sign of progress, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly travelled to Brussels yesterday for a meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

Both of the politicians described their encounter as “constructive”.

The DUP leader said the timing of any deal was less important than its contents.

“I am not focused on timescales here, I am fundamentally focused on getting this right,” he said.

“We need to see an agreement that delivers.

“We are hopeful that can happen.”

Mr Donaldson said the Prime Minister had offered “some clarity” on a number of pivotal issues up for negotiation with the European Union.

The DUP “will examine the final text of any agreement and come to our decision”, he added.

After meeting with Mr Sunak, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said there were clear signs of progress on the protocol and that it was “very much game on”.

“I think we’ve all seen, in recent weeks certainly, an upping of the pace of political engagement and activity,” Ms McDonald said.

“He (the Prime Minister) accepts that the core of the protocol has worked.

“And he has expressed the need to negotiate and to figure out how to resolve those parts that need a smoother application.

“Or, as he put it, ‘the parts that weren’t working’.

“There’s no doubt the protocol is a consequence of Brexit and the protocol is necessary, and the Prime Minister is in absolutely no doubt of that.”

Senior figures within the DUP and the Conservative Party’s arch-Brexiteer European Research Group have warned that any deal must address the oversight role the protocol affords the European Court of Justice (ECJ) here, as well as dealing with trading difficulties.

However, there is no expectation that Brussels is willing to agree to end the application of EU law in the region.