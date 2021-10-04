DUP’s Donaldson tells Boris Johnson ‘time for action’ on NI Protocol or ask voters for verdict

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson the time for action on the NI Protocol is now, or he will seek to take the matter to the polls.

Downing Street said there needed to be “genuine negotiation and compromise on both sides to make progress”.

Last month the DUP leader set out his intention to pull his ministers out of Stormont “within weeks” should changes not be made to the protocol.

He later suggested a deadline of the end of October.

Should the DUP pull out, it will be up to the Secretary of State to call an election any earlier than the schedule May poll.

On the BBC Sunday politics, Brandon Lewis refused to say whether, if Stormont did collapse, he would call an early election.

"The public would be very unforgiving of any party that they see bringing Stormont down as we are coming out of Covid," he warned.

Sir Jeffrey met with the prime minister on Monday at the Conservative party conference.

“It’s time for action from Downing Street,” he said in a statement following the meeting.

"The longer this protocol stays, the more harm it is inflicting on our economy and the Union.

“I reminded the Prime Minister that if there is no action to remove the Irish Sea Border then we will have no option but to ask the voters in Northern Ireland for their verdict.

"It is the voters who are facing increased costs and reduced choice in their supermarkets. It is the voters who cannot bring goods from GB to NI. It is the voters who increasingly receive the ‘not available in NI’ message.”

He added: “Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and people should be free to move goods from one part of the United Kingdom to the other.

"This protocol is harming the Union and our economy. It must be rejected and replaced by arrangements which fully respect Northern Ireland’s position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom.”

Downing Street said the UK remained in "close contact" with the EU to try and fix problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Asked about renegotiating the protocol, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We continue to maintain that we need genuine negotiation and compromise on both sides to make progress.

"We believe we can still solve these problems, but we need an agreed solution soon.

"Without an agreed solution we will need to act using Article 16 as our safeguard mechanism, that's the only way to ensure protection of the Belfast Agreement in all its dimensions both east-west and north-south."

Also attending the party conference, is the outgoing Fermanagh MLA Arlene Foster who is there for GB News.

She was asked about Boris Johnson’s broken promises on the Brexit deal. He previously said no prime minister could agree to an Irish Sea border.

“I’m a realist and Boris Johnson is still the Prime Minister and therefore has the power to do something about the Northern Ireland Protocol, therefore we will be asking what is he going to do,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

She rejected suggestions she should have anticipated problems with the protocol.

"I think that is just hindsight with binoculars on, nobody could have predicted what was going to happen after that.”

The protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, but as a result has put a trade barrier for products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.

In his speech at the conference, Brexit Minister Lord Frost said the UK “cannot wait forever” for Brussels to respond to demands to change the protocol.

He issued a fresh warning he might suspend parts of the arrangements.

The peer, who negotiated the deal including the protocol which was signed by Boris Johnson, said he would soon share legal texts with Brussels setting out how the UK intends to resolve the issue – and could unilaterally suspend some of the current arrangements under Article 16 of the treaty if the EU does not respond.

“I set out in July a set of proposals that would establish a new balance for a lasting future – and I will soon be sending a new set of legal texts to the EU to support them,” he told Tories gathered in Manchester.

“We await a formal response from the EU to our proposals. But, from what I hear, I worry that we will not get one which enables the significant change we need.

“So I urge the EU to be ambitious. It’s no use tinkering around the edges. We need significant change.

“If we can agree something better, we can get back to where we wanted to be – an independent Britain with friendly relations with the EU based on free trade.

“But we cannot wait forever. Without an agreed solution soon, we will need to act, using the Article 16 safeguard mechanism, to address the impact the protocol is having on Northern Ireland.

“That may in the end be the only way to protect our country – our people, our trade, our territorial integrity, the peace process, and the benefits of this great UK of which we are all part.”

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh said: “Lord Frost negotiated every single word of the deal he now discredits at every opportunity.

“And as this speech proves, their approach is inflaming tensions while solving nothing.

“Communities in Northern Ireland are sick and tired of the political posturing from a Government they have long since lost trust in.

“Tory ministers should show some responsibility, and do what businesses across Northern Ireland have been telling them for months – get round the table and negotiate a veterinary agreement to help lower the barriers they created down the Irish Sea.”