DUP's Edwin Poots discharged following emergency surgery

On the mend: Edwin Poots tweeted a picture of himself by a hospital bed after surgery to remove his appendix

DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has been discharged from hospital following emergency surgery.

The Lagan Valley MLA was rushed to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance from his home outside Hillsborough at the weekend after feeling unwell.

He later had surgery for a perforated appendix.

Mr Poots posted a picture from beside his hospital bed on Tuesday following the operation.

On Wednesday evening, he shared another picture while sitting in front of an open fire at home after he was discharged.

"Got discharged from the wonderful care of the health service back home. After a couple of meetings with DEFRA Secretary of State and senior officials I can recuperate under the watchful eye of a lady who has cared for others for 38 years," he wrote.

"Feeling much better already. Thank you to all who have been enquiring about me."

The operation comes at the end of a difficult year for the DUP stalwart, who lost his 90-year-old father Charles, one of the party's founders, on April 23.