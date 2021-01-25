DUP's Foster thanks PSNI for handling of Wattlebridge security alert

Foster thanks police as operation lasting days finally at an end

First Minister Arlene Foster last night thanked the PSNI for its handling of a security alert close to the Fermanagh border.

The DUP leader was speaking after police confirmed the security operation in the Wattlebridge Road area had ended.

Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn thanked the local community for their patience and support.

"This was a challenging and complex operation, made all the more difficult by the weather conditions. I would also like to thank our officers, our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and army bomb disposal experts for their assistance and expertise," he said.

"A device left at a bus shelter has been declared a hoax. Four rounds of ammunition have also been recovered.

"They have now been taken away for forensic examination.

"At this stage it is too early to determine if any weapons were fired, as has been claimed.

Discovery: A suspect device and ammunition were discovered by police in Fermanagh

"No community should have to live under the threat of such violence."

Mrs Foster told the Belfast Telegraph the Continuity IRA hoax, in which the gang claimed to have fired on a PSNI helicopter, was a "futile act" that only hurt local people.

"I commend the police for how they have handled this alert both in working with the community on both sides of the border and also protecting officers from walking into an ambush," she said

"It is deeply concerning that there are people still in that area who want to kill police officers.

"They still don't get it that terrorism failed to achieve anything other than heartache and broken homes in the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties.

"The people living around Newtownbutler are good people. I appeal to those salt of the earth people on both sides of the border to work with the police to find the people behind these alerts and remove them from our streets."

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie, a former soldier, said that bullets pictured at the scene of the alleged helicopter attack had not been fired.

After being shown images of one of the rounds, he said: "That's an unspent round. It was never in a weapon.

"It still has the warhead and there are no markings on it.

"It was never ejected from a weapon."

Sinn Fein councillor Sheamus Greene said the incident had caused upset and annoyance.

"A lot of people in the area always suspected it was a bit of a hoax, and wondered why it took the police so long to deal with it," he said.

Calling on those behind it to desist, he added: "It's only putting annoyance onto their own people."

The alert is the second time in 18 months that dissidents had attempted to lure police into the area. In August 2019 police searched the same isolated roadside looking for a bogus device when a bomb exploded nearby.

Fermanagh UUP MLA Rosemary Barton said: "I have been absolutely astounded by actions of these thugs, but am very relieved that it has turned out to be a hoax.

"Once again the people of the Wattlebridge have had their daily lives disrupted by selfish evil people. This is a community that has suffered a great deal in the Trouble and unfortunately are still suffering.

"To leave them in a state of suspense and fear for over a week, can only be described as the work of ruthless, mindless thugs who have no place in our society. Their selfish deeds at such a difficult time for our country as it fights a deadly virus, confirms that the people responsible for this disruption have no thought or care for the lives of others.

"I would continue to urge the public to give their full support to the Police as they seek to protect the community in their investigation into this incident."

Matthew Beaumont, Alliance Party representative in Fermanagh, added: “Whilst I’m glad this alert is now over and the device was a hoax, it should never have happened in the first place. Those behind it represent nobody and will not drag us back to the past.

“I feel sorry for the families and businesses disrupted in the area and urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”