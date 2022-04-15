DUP’s Gary Middleton urges PSNI to be ‘proactive’ ahead of planned dissident republican show of strength in Derry

The DUP’s Foyle candidate Gary Middleton has discussed Easter Monday’s planned dissident republican parade with the PSNI in Derry.

Mr Middleton highlighted that between January and August 2021 there were six republican shows of strength with guns being used.

Of those six incidents, no arrests were made and no prosecutions followed, the DUP man said.

“Terrorism was always wrong whether in the 1970s or today. Those who glorify terrorism of any hue today are wrong and send a confused message to this generation,” Mr Middleton said.

“I have challenged the police to be more proactive in tackling these republican shows of strength. There is no place for gunmen on the streets of Northern Ireland.”

Read more PSNI and MI5 operation in Derry targeted two well-known republicans in the area

He continued: “The PSNI must have visible policing, they must have air support to gather evidence and if guns are produced or if the Parades Commission determination is breached, then the PSNI must make arrests.

“The law-abiding people of Londonderry are sick of republican shows of strength with no prosecutions.”

The Parades Commission has said the Easter Monday parade linked with dissident republicans must not involve participants in paramilitary-style clothing.

A number of objections to Monday's parade were submitted as the date coincides with the third anniversary of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The commission has no legal power to ban marches, however, it has imposed a number of conditions on the parade.

They include banning the display of symbols or banners relating to proscribed organisations.

The parade has been planned by the National Republican Commemoration Committee, which organises events on behalf of the anti-agreement republican party, Saoradh.