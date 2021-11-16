DUP’s Gavin Robinson says he’s ‘eternally grateful’ to hospital staff as he recovers from spinal surgery

The East Belfast MP revealed he had returned home following ‘emergency situation’ at the weekend

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said he’s “delighted" to be back home and “eternally grateful” to hospital staff after undergoing spinal surgery following an “emergency situation” at the weekend.

The East Belfast representative paid tribute to those who treated and cared for him at the Royal Victoria and Ulster hospitals on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday Mr Robinson said: “I’m delighted to be home.

“Thanks for all the kind messages from far and wide but more particularly, thank you to the amazing staff of the Ulster and Royal Victoria Hospitals.”

He added: “I'm eternally grateful for their swift care in what where very challenging and frightening circumstances.”

His wife, Lindsay Robinson – who previously revealed that her husband had weeks of recovery ahead – said she and their son, Reuben were “relieved” to have him home.

Gavin and Lindsay Robinson and their son Reuben

"We are so very very thankful to all who have been in touch via social media, email, message, phone or at the door step,” she tweeted.

“Also a huge thanks to the wonderful staff and medical teams at the Ulster and Royal Hospitals.”

The posts prompted dozens of get well soon messages from well-wishers.

Mr Robinson was elected as the MP for East Belfast in May 2015 and has since been re-elected in 2017 and 2019.

He is currently the DUP spokesperson for Defence and Home Affairs and also sits on the Defence Committee.

Meanwhile, Lindsay has spearheaded a campaign for improvements to support for women experiencing a mental health crisis, after she suffered from perinatal mental ill health during her pregnancy and after the birth of her now seven-year-old son Reuben.

The couple spoke about their experience earlier this year after Health Minister Robin Swann announced he will fund specialist perinatal mental health services in Northern Ireland.

At the time she said: "As a mum with lived experience of perinatal mental illness, I am absolutely thrilled and very relieved that these specialist perinatal services will finally be made available here.

"Some of the darkest and most difficult days of my life would have been transformed had access to these been available."