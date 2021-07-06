DUP’s Givan and Poots to remain in NI Executive as Donaldson makes one change

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has made one change to his ministerial team. Pic: PressEye.

New DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has appointed Gordon Lyons as the new Economy Minister, while Edwin Poots remains as Agriculture Minister.

Paul Givan is to remain as First Minister.

East Antrim MLA Mr Lyons replaces Paul Frew, who took over from Diane Dodds just last month after he was elevated to the role by the then party leader Mr Poots.

It was expected the Sir Jeffrey would make minimal changes to his ministerial team as he works to reunite the party after a bruising period of infighting.

He said that he will carry out a more “fundamental reshuffle” in September.

Previously, Mr Poots appointed Michelle McIlveen as Education Minister, Mr Frew as Economy Minister, and Gary Middleton as junior minister in The Executive Office while he himself kept the agriculture portfolio.

First Minister Paul Givan is set to remain in his position but it is Sir Jeffrey’s wish to step down as an MLA and take up the role himself in the future.

Sir Jeffrey thanked Mr Frew for his work as Economy Minister and said he made the minimal changes as he did not wish to impact the business of delivering for people across Northern Ireland.

“I am mindful that our Executive team, in conjunction with ministers from other parties, has further significant work to do in the next short period,” stated Sir Jeffrey.

“I do however intend to conduct a more fundamental reshuffle of posts in September.

“I have appointed Gordon Lyons to be the new Minister for the Economy.

“Gordon is well equipped to take on the role and brings with him valuable experience, having served as a junior minister within the Executive Office and as DAERA Minister for a period earlier this year.

“I know he will be focused on rebuilding and revitalising Northern Ireland’s economy as we emerge from the Covid pandemic.”