DUP’s Gordon Lyons advises Sinn Fein to focus on NI Protocol rather than ‘recall stunt’

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons has said the Sinn Fein recall of the NI Assembly is a stunt and distracts from the “real problem” which is the NI Protocol.

A Sinn Fein motion to recall the Assembly in order to nominate a speaker, as well as a First Minister and deputy First Minister.

Parties also want to discuss the release of £435m to deal with the cost of living crisis and £1billion for the NHS.

The DUP refusal to elect a speaker and facilitate the formation of an Executive remains unchanged, as the row between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol continues.

Mr Lyons said Sinn Fein know this recall “will not change anything” as “the problem is the Protocol.”

He added: “Since the Protocol’s inception, not one unionist MLA or MP has supported it yet it has continued to have the support of Sinn Fein throughout. Not once has Sinn Fein, in a spirit of respect, attempted to deal with the problem.

“The time for Sinn Fein to have demonstrated their commitment to real power-sharing was when DUP Ministers tried to deal with our Protocol concerns, within the functioning Executive, only for Michelle O’Neill to veto the matter even being discussed or being on the agenda.

“We don’t want to be in this position but we have made more progress in two weeks than we made in the previous two years. It’s unfortunate that it has taken this step to bring the matter to a head.

“We were reasonable. We gave space. It was last September when Sir Jeffrey warned of the consequences if London and Brussels didn’t act.”

The consent of both communities was never secured for the Protocol, the East Antrim MLA said.

“If Sinn Fein really wants to make a useful contribution, they should recognise the flawed decision to move ahead in 2019 without unionist support and commit to securing arrangements which can secure consent and recognise Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom,” Mr Lyons continued.

“There is a great prize if we can replace the Protocol with arrangements which unionists can support. We want stable and functioning devolution. But to get there we must remove the long shadow of the Protocol.”

However, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said a sitting of the Stormont Assembly on Monday is not a political "stunt".

"It is not timewasting. We were elected to sit in Stormont, to make legislation and to protect people within our communities," Ms Hargey said.

"Our role as elected leaders is to work on behalf of those who elected us, to work on behalf of communities. We have been hearing the struggle, people are crying out for help.

"We are not willing to hold the institutions to ransom," Ms Hargey told the BBC Sunday Politics programme.

Concerns were also raised earlier this week about what the lack of a power-sharing Executive in Northern Ireland means for the £400 discount on energy bills announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of a range of measures to tackle the spiralling cost of living.

Sinn Fein Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the absence of an Executive will pose challenges for introducing the discount for households in Northern Ireland

Ms Hargey said the quickest way of making those payments and giving certainty to people outside is to form an Executive.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has urged the DUP to do the right thing for people in the North and support the nomination of a Speaker.

Mr Eastwood urged the DUP to support the nomination of Patsy McGlone as Speaker and said the SDLP would introduce emergency legislation on the first sitting day of the Assembly to get support to people dealing with rising costs.

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood said: “This week the British government announced long overdue support for people who are struggling.

"The DUP’s refusal to do their jobs has created confusion and uncertainty around a £400 discount on energy bills for households here. This is the reality of the DUP’s boycott, it is hurting families across the North.

"The money is there to support these people, but the problem is the DUP’s MLAs aren’t."