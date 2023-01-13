DUP’s Gordon Lyons open to NI being used as ‘transit point’ for goods travelling into EU

The DUP has said it is open to discussions about NI being used as a “transit point” for goods travelling into the EU but checks on goods travelling from GB to NI is “unacceptable”.

However, TUV leader Jim Allister, who the DUP shared a platform with at anti-Protocol rallies, said the NI Protocol is a “sovereignty” issue above all else. Mr Allister called for “an end to the application within this part of the UK of foreign EU law and an end to GB being treated as a foreign/third country.”

One of the DUP’s seven tests states that new arrangements must result in “no checks on goods going from Northern Ireland to Great Britain or from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.”

However, new legislation published by the UK Government will permit Whitehall officials to erect border control posts for agrifood checks at the ports despite the issue being a devolved matter normally handled by the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

A key component of the NI Protocol Bill is the creation of virtual Red and Green lanes which would differentiate goods destined to stay and be consumed in Northern Ireland from those (using the Red lane) that were liable to cross the border into the south.

Lord Benyon has said the Red lane would still apply EU animal health and food safety rules and as such the border control posts would have to be completed and staffed.

Responding to those plans on the BBC’s The View programme, former DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “The Government is taking the powers to do this.

“I still believe it is wrong, I still believe it shouldn’t be happening, but it absolutely is the case that it’s one of our seven tests that says there should be no checks or controls or charges on goods that are flowing between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and staying in Northern Ireland.

“There’s no need for that, it goes against the Act of Union.”

He accepted there were always some checks but not to the same extent as required by the Protocol.

“I want to be crystal clear on this, it is absolutely unacceptable for there to be checks and the associated paperwork and bureaucracy that would come from goods that are moving from Great Britain into Northern Ireland and staying in Northern Ireland,” Mr Lyons explained.

“We can have those discussions about what would come next if there are checks required for goods that are going from Great Britain into the EU and just using Northern Ireland as a transit point.”

That contrasts with TUV leader Jim Allister who said the basic issue with the Protocol is constitutional and “until the UK recovers full sovereignty over Northern Ireland there can be no settlement”.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd told The View the DUP should be back in government and progress being made now could’ve been achieved last February with input from First and deputy First Ministers throughout.

He questioned whether the DUP boycott is actually over the fact there will be a republican First Minister. Mr Lyons disagreed with that claim.

Speaking on the BBC show, Alliance MP Stephen Farry said there have been two good developments this week with progress on data sharing and infrastructure for checks as it “builds confidence” for a wider deal.

He is confident a deal is on the way but was sceptical as to whether there will be DUP “buy-in”.

Mr Farry added: “If this is about preserving the union, what I’d say to the DUP is the union can only be preserved by making sure Northern Ireland works.

“That means having a functioning Assembly. It means trying to find some form of soft landing through Brexit because Northern Ireland will need some form of special arrangements given the very particular challenges Brexit poses to our society.

“And it means delivering equality and inclusion inside Northern Ireland. And the DUP are at the moment destroying Northern Ireland through the boycott of the Assembly.

“And if they so no to deal in the coming weeks and months that is going to leave us in a real crisis.”

That will lead to direct rule with an “Irish dimension” and a debate about a united Ireland.

Mr Lyons said he was “encouraged” a deal will be done in the interests of unionists and nationalists.