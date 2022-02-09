DUP’s Ian Paisley quotes Belfast film in House of Commons as he claims NI Protocol has ‘zero support’

DUP MP Ian Paisley has quoted a line from Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar nominated Belfast as part of his attempt to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Paisley made the comments in the House of Commons on Wednesday during Prime Minister’s Questions, when he claimed the protocol has “zero support from unionists” and called for Mr Johnson to “bring forward a solution that saves the union”.

Addressing Mr Johnson, the DUP MP said: “The film Belfast contains the immortal words: 'If you are not listening you probably don’t understand us and if you don’t understand us you are probably not listening’.

“The fact of the matter is the protocol has zero support from unionists.

“I hope the Prime Minister is listening to this, a solution that only attracts the support of one section of that community will never stand.”

During Mr Paisley’s comments, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood could be heard challenging the DUP politician.

Mr Eastwood also corrected Mr Paisley when he initially mistakenly called the ambassador of Ireland to the USA, “Daniel Mulhern”, incorrectly referring to Daniel Mulhall who took up his post in 2017.

“Will the Prime Minister take the opportunity to speak to the Irish Government whose ambassador Daniel Mulhall, running around Washington demanding further implementation of the protocol, on the basis it will bring further checks upon the people of Northern Ireland?” asked Mr Paisley.

“Does the Prime Minister accept that he has now a responsibility to bring forward a solution that unites the people of Northern Ireland and bring forward a solution that saves the union that has been undermined by it?”

Responding in the Commons, Mr Johnson repeated his threat the UK Government could consider triggering the protocol safeguarding mechanism Article 16 if a solution is not found.

Mr Johnson said: “I agree with him completely there must be a solution that commands cross community support.

“There is no doubt the balance of the Good Friday Agreement has been upset by the way the protocol has been operated and we need to fix it.

“That is what we are going to do. If our friends wont agree of course we will implement Article 16.”

The protocol was negotiated to avoid a hard border with Ireland, by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

But unionists have been pressuring for it to be scrapped because of the trade barriers it has created on products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.