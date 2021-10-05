DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson asked for constituent’s Irish quarantine hotel bill to be waived after ‘traumatic’ experience

Woman said she felt like ‘second class citizen’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson attempted to have a Northern Irish citizen’s hotel quarantine bill waived when the woman returned to Dublin Airport.

Sir Jeffrey made the intervention directly with the Irish Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly on behalf of the constituent in July.

In the correspondence, Sir Jeffrey reports the woman told him she felt treated “like a second-class citizen” and had been “very traumatised”.

The Irish Times reported the woman was attempting to have the €900 bill waived due to her belief she should have been allowed to travel to Northern Ireland for quarantine.

The woman and her son were returning from a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She intended to travel on to Belfast while her son planned to go to Glasgow.

The woman believed that having previously spent 11 nights and 12 days in Greece on the way home, she would be able to undergo hotel quarantine in Northern Ireland, with her son being able to do the same in Scotland.

While Greece was an amber country under the UK travel rules, the return from the country on the back of travel from the UAE – which was on Ireland’s quarantine list - was two days short of Irish travel rules around being in the Middle East country within the previous 14 days.

In the correspondence, Sir Jeffrey said the woman told him they were stopped by Dublin airport authorities, before her son was allowed to travel to Glasgow due to his vaccination status.

He said the woman wrote on her passenger locator form she was entering the UK and had “not once” been told by airport staff she would not be allowed to quarantine in Northern Ireland.

In his email to Mr Donnelly, Sir Jeffrey said the woman was “being forced to do hotel quarantine even though she is not an Irish citizen and had completed her 11 nights and 12 days in a non-designated state”.

The mandatory hotel quarantine system in the Republic of Ireland ended last month following the removal of all remaining states from the list.

The DUP leader asked Mr Donnelly to investigate the woman’s case “especially in relation to the bill that she received from your department dated June 22, for six nights in hotel quarantine at a price of €900”.

He added that: “This bill be waived due to the fact that my constituent believes that she should have been allowed to transit to Northern Ireland to complete her mandatory quarantine”.

According to the newspaper, the records released under the Freedom of Information Act do not indicate if the woman was offered a refund following the intervention.

A Department of Health spokesperson told the newspaper it “does not comment on individual cases”.

The DUP has been approached for comment