DUP's Jim Shannon breaks down in tears calling for support for those affected by miscarriage

DUP MP Jim Shannon broke down in tears in the Commons as he read out a speech during a debate to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The Strangford representative was reading from a letter from a bereaved mother who had lost her child during pregnancy.

"I recognise that we must do more to support those who suffer from a miscarriage. A pamphlet in a cold, sterile procedure room is not enough," he said.

"I read a little quote about such today. This lady said: 'I carried you for every second of your life and I will love you for every second of mine, until your mummy and daddy can hold you...'"

Visibly upset, Mr Shannon paused and Independent Group for Change MP Anna Soubry stood up to offer her support.

"Would the honourable gentleman agree that it is very important and powerful for people to be able to stand up in this place and talk with the experience and big heart that his is doing?" she said.

The DUP MP then stood up and replied: "I'd like to thank the honourable lady for that intervention. Just to quote those words again. 'I carried you for every second of your life and I will love you for every second of mine. Let sweet Jesus hold you until mummy and daddy can hold you'.

"'You have just reached heaven before I do.'"

Summing up the debate, shadow health minister Paula Sherriff said the debate had been "incredibly moving".

Ms Sherriff said: "As well as using today's debate to raise awareness, this is an opportunity to reassess the progress being made and highlight the fact that although excellent care is available in the country, it is not available to everyone everywhere.

"It's hard to break the silence around miscarriage, and even harder to break it around mental health and miscarriage combined, but I think we should try, even if it just helps one person."