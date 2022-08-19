DUP’s Jim Shannon: MP Margaret Ferrier who exposed me to Covid had ‘no choice’ but to own up

DUP man in close contact with SNP’s Ferrier who admitted breaching rules

A Northern Ireland MP has said a parliamentary colleague who yesterday admitted breaching coronavirus rules by speaking in the Commons and travelling on a train while infected had no alternative to pleading guilty.

Margaret Ferrier attended Parliament in September 2020 while awaiting the results of a Covid test and then took the train home to Glasgow after being informed she had tested positive.

Yesterday the former SNP MP admitted she had culpably and recklessly exposed the public to the virus ahead of a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Ms Ferrier, of Cambuslang, now sits as an independent after losing the party whip.

Strangford DUP representative Jim Shannon was identified as a close contact after she sat at a table with him on September 27.

“Well she didn’t really have a choice [but] to plead guilty, did she?” he told the Belfast Telegraph last night. “I’m not surprised.”

Mr Shannon was told to test and isolate in his hotel room after the incident — and fortunately the test came back negative.

The charge stated that Ms Ferrier had failed to self isolate and had “exposed people to risk of infection, illness and death”.

The defendant, of Cambuslang, had her sentencing deferred pending legal reports until September.

During the hearing, the court heard Ferrier did a test for Covid-19 on September 26 after showing symptoms, including a cough.

Jim Shannon

The next day she read to a congregation of about 45 people at a Mass in St Mungo’s Church, Glasgow, before heading to Vic’s bar in Main Street, Prestwick, South Ayrshire.

She then travelled to London by train on the September 27 and spoke in the Commons later that day. A short time after, she found out she had tested positive for the virus.

The court heard Test and Protect had tried to contact her three times and left two voicemails at about 10am that day before Ferrier returned the call at about 2pm, almost four hours later.

Ferrier then returned to her hotel, where she spent the night, before heading back to London Euston and taking the train home to Glasgow, knowing she had Covid-19.

The MP, who was present in court on Thursday, informed Patrick Grady, the then chief whip, and who she had spoken to while in the Commons.

He was told the following day at a meeting at the Speaker’s Office that Ferrier needed to report her actions to Police Scotland which she did before sending out a statement on her social media.

In January 2021, she was charged with culpable and reckless conduct, the court heard.

Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court “the conduct amounted to a reckless disregard of public safety” and read out statements from medical experts who said the accused would have been infectious for up to 10 days.

They also said she had “significantly increased the risk of harm to both individual and public health”.

Around a month after the incident Mr Shannon described losing his mother-in-law to Covid-19 as “the most cruel, unfeeling, horrible disease that takes away the opportunity to connect with loved ones”.

The 65-year-old was speaking ahead of Jemima George’s funeral following her death in the Ulster Hospital on October 17, 2020.

The DUP veteran described how loved ones of the 82-year-old were unable “to sit with her and hold her hand” as she slipped away.

There is no suggestion of any link between the death and Ferrier’s contact with Mr Shannon.

Earlier this year the MP broke down in tears in Parliament after revelations of drinks parties in Downing Street in breach of Covid regulations.