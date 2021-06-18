DUP’s Jim Wells says Edwin Poots leadership ‘assaulted’ and Stormont in crisis

DUP MLA Jim Wells said Edwin Poots was “assaulted” from every angle describing his resignation as “very sad”.

He said Northern Ireland politics was in a crisis situation over the deal done to get the Executive reconstituted following Arlene Foster’s resignation.

"When they don’t get what they [Sinn Fein] want, they can run to London and London will deliver exactly what they want,” he told the BBC.

"That does cause a crisis at Stormont. Because why are we there?

"What are we doing if one party can run to London which will accede to their demands?”

The South Down MLA described himself a supporter of Edwin Poots and argued the outgoing leader’s “vision of the party” was something that was beneficial. He did admit he remained without the party whip which had been removed – forcing him to sit in Stormont as an independent – after he clashed with the previous leadership.

Mr Wells hit the headlines following the election of Edwin Poots as leader, after an email he sent to members in his South Down constituency was leaked.

In the email, Mr Wells accused Arlene Foster and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson supporters of attempting to “undermine” Mr Poots, with a member of the association accusing the MLA of effectively telling them to ‘back Edwin or shut up’.

On Friday, Mr Wells rejected the idea he had played any role in the political difficulties of Edwin Poots’ leadership.

“It was a leadership that was assaulted from every angle from the minute that he was elected,” he said.

“A private memo that I sent to members of my association was leaked and the whole message was twisted.

“What I simply said was now the decision has been made, that Edwin was the democratically elected leader of the party, that it is incumbent upon all of us no matter who we voted for to rally around and support him.”

Mr Wells said he was not part of the Stormont party meeting that led to the turmoil on Thursday – with the majority of Mr Poots’ DUP colleagues voting against his First Minister nomination.

He added had he been at the meeting, he too would have voted against the decision, opting for a delay to allow party members to consider the Irish language deal agreed between with the Secretary of State.

“I would have voted for a five- or six-day delay in order to allow the party to sit down and analyse what had been agreed [around Irish language],” Jim Wells said.

“It wasn’t so much the actual deal it was the fact there wasn’t time to sit down and analyse exactly where we stood. I think that is where the problem lay.”

When questioned why he was not at the meeting in Stormont, Mr Wells made reference to chief executive Timothy Johnston removing the party whip from him in 2018, following his attack on the leadership of the party at the time.

“I don’t have the party whip and therefore wasn’t invited, it is as simple as that. I have a vote for the leadership because I am a party member and a DUP MLA but the whip was withdrawn from me by Timothy Johnston three years ago and it hasn’t yet been restored,” Mr Wells added.

“Had I been there I would have voted for a short delay.

“Everyone will accept that in the 21-days that Edwin was leader, just about everything that could have gone wrong did. Some of them of course not of his own making, just an unfortunate succession of events.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the DUP should be given the “space” to reunite and warned against the party dividing further.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo by: Niall Carson/PA

Mr Coveney also suggested an Assembly election in the near future would be “divisive” and urged the parties to come together.

Mr Coveney told RTE's Morning Ireland programme: "We're back to square one, if you like, where the party has to find a way of electing a new leader that can unite the DUP, or at least attempts to.

"And that's important for politics in Northern Ireland."

He added that, with the region facing "potentially a very tense summer", what is needed is "stability and some predictability" in Northern Ireland politics.

Mr Coveney also said it is "hard to tell" whether Paul Givan will quit as Stormont's First Minister following Mr Poots' resignation.

"The DUP is remaining very tight-lipped in terms of their approach to the First Minister, and, of course, electing a new leader. Whether that will be by contest, or whether they'll rally behind one name now, is hard to know," he said.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens in relation to Paul Givan as First Minister.

"As of now, he is the First Minister in Northern Ireland. He's been selected and elected yesterday into that position.

"But so much has changed in those 24 hours that you have to say there's a lot of uncertainty."