DUP’s McIlveen admits too many pupils were asked to self-isolate because of track and trace measures

The Education Minister has admitted too many pupils were asked to self-isolate at the start of the new school term due to Covid-19 track and trace procedures.

Principals were left to deal with the issue of close contacts, many spending their weekends and evenings on the issue. Michelle McIlveen said that as a result of the pressure on schools it was agreed with the Health Minister that the Public Health Agency (PHA) would take over “all contact tracing with schools no longer having significant involvement”.

“At the start of the term, too many pupils were asked to self-isolate and school resources were stretched in supporting contact tracing,” the DUP minister told the Assembly.

“The Executive decisions have acted to balance the low risks to pupil health with the harm caused by disruption to their education.

“A range of mitigations remain in place to keep pupils safe including regular asymptomatic testing, the offering of a vaccine to staff and pupils over-12, the use of face coverings by post primary pupils in school and on transport and encouraging ventilation in classrooms where possible. The Chief Medical Officer endorsed this approach in his letter to schools last week which explained why schools are safe.

“The vast majority of pupil close contacts did not go on to develop Covid. Teachers are not at an increased risk of hospitalisation or death compared to any other comparable adults.

“The PHA has narrowed its definition of a school close contact because of the evidence that children are at low risk of severe disease.”

The minister said the number of pupils absent from schools through having to self isolate had greatly reduced.

“Attendance data for the week commencing September 13 showed 1% of the total pupil sessions being recorded as self isolation,” Ms McIlveen informed MLAs.

“This is a significant reduction from the previous corresponding figure of 2.7% in the week commencing September 6.”

Meanwhile, union leaders met with members of Stormont’s Education Committee to discuss the return to school.

Representatives of the NIC-ICTU ETUG (the Education Group of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions), representing over 37,000 staff, were led by Maxine Murphy-Higgins (NASUWT).

She outlined a typical school day and pointed out the risks of infection in the school environment.

The ETUG’s ‘key asks’ of the Stormont Education committee included a clear definition of a close contact that should not be unique to education and the continued use of masks and other mitigations.

The unions also called for a four week review of the current PHA guidelines.